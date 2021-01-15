Jennifer Lopez Dumping Alex Rodriguez Over His 'Doughy Dad-Bod'?

The world is patiently waiting for the impending nuptials of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Now, a tabloid is claiming the pair may not walk down the aisle. Reportedly, Lopez is dumping Rodriguez because he gained weight. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Here’s what we uncovered.
“J. Lo’s Giving Boring A-Rod The Heave-Ho!” exclaims the headline for the National Enquirer’s report. According to the tabloid, “dynamic diva” Lopez is bored with “fat-cat” Rodriguez and is struggling to keep their romance alive. An insider claims after the couple postponed their ceremony for the second time and saying there’s no real reason to get married.
“Jennifer has kind of hit a wall with where she and Alex can take things.”
The tipster continues that the former MLB player’s “lack of motivation” also frustrates the singer and those who are close to Lopez want her to stick to her wheelhouse, which is making movies and recording music. Yet, other insiders reveal those endeavors don’t offer any position for Rodriguez to play.
They haven’t fallen out of love, exactly, but they have run out of joint projects and goals that were the rocket fuel for this relationship.
The spy discloses Lopez and Rodriguez are “stuck with no obvious places to go next.” Adding insult to injury, the informant maintains Lopez is fed up with Rodriguez’s “doughy dad bod.” “In the beginning,” the insider adds, “they loved to work out together. But now his only exercise is picking up a knife and fork.”
Gossip Cop is fed up with the lies and insensitive narratives the tabloids continue to spread. Jennifer Lopez isn’t dumping Alex Rodriguez because of weight gain or alleged laziness. The Hustlers actress was always a hard-working star but so is Rodriguez. Just because the former athlete isn't playing baseball anymore doesn’t mean he’s a bum. And this story was just as bogus as we thought, as a rep for Lopez confirmed the story was false.
The magazine took out of context Lopez and Rodriguez’s reasons for postponing their wedding. According to Elle, the actress stated she and Rodriguez pushed back their plans because of COVID-19 and are waiting until the time is right to have their ceremony.
We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.
Additionally, the Globe ran this ridiculous storyline before. Last December, the paper asserted Jennifer Lopez was upset with Alex Rodriguez for getting fat. Months before that, the magazine purported Lopez feuded with Rodriguez’s ex-wife. Gossip Cop busted these phony reports at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.