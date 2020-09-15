Jennifer Lopez Driven To Drink Amid Problems With Alex Rodriguez, Per Report

Trouble In Paradise For J.Lo & A-Rod?

“She’s so disciplined with what goes into her body and booze is so rarely on the menu, even a mocktail would have too much sugar for her,” a source tells Woman’s Day. The insider continues, saying that Lopez could be “blowing off steam” since things between her and Rodriguez are “stressful” and the two have been “fighting often” the past few weeks. “She’s the main breadwinner,” says the magazine’s insider, “and he’s got it in his head that baseball is the only way he can contribute. All of this on top of planning a wedding and I can imagine it’s all getting too much.” The source concludes by noting that Lopez “needed a drink” with her sister like a normal person.