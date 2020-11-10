Jennifer Lopez Demanding $250 Million 'Cheating Clause' In Prenup With Alex Rodriguez?

The Truth Behind J.Lo And A-Rod's Prenup Drama

Gossip Cop can correct the phony narrative. We spoke to a source close to the situation who assured us that this latest report is false. Jennifer Lopez is not demanding Alex Rodriguez sign a cheating clause. As for the couple's possible prenup, Gossip Cop corrected a similar report last year from In Touch. The magazine asserted that Lopez wanted Rodriguez to sign a cheating clause in their prenup, but we ran the story by our trusted source close to the Selena star, who dismissed the narrative. Also, last month, Lopez shared a photo of Rodriguez on her Instagram, giving her partner some love via social media.