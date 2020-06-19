Jennifer Lopez Called Off Wedding After Losing Golden Globe?

Did Jennifer Lopez call her off her wedding to Alex Rodriguez after losing at the Golden Globes? That’s what a tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop, however, has investigated the story. Here’s what we found out.
Earlier this year, NW alleged Jennifer Lopez took out her disappointment of not winning the Golden Globe for the Best-Supporting Actress on Alex Rodriguez. The magazine insisted the singer and Rodriguez were on “shaky ground” following Lopez’s snub at the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony. A so-called insider told the outlet, “Don’t underestimate just how much Jennifer wanted to win. She had to grin and bear it as Laura Dern accepted the gong instead. Talk about acting!”
The magazine claimed Lopez “stormed back” to her limousine, as if she was some sort of child acting out, and that her mood soured more after she was added to the “Worst-Dressed” list thanks to the dress the publication contended Rodriguez picked out for her. “She was ready to explode,” the insider continued, adding that the former MLB player “slept in the guest room” that night. We have to pause the story here to question how this “insider” knew Rodriguez slept in the guest room?
Yet, the alleged source added Rodriguez was “hoping” the moment was temporary and Lopez would “cool down” but at the time, “Jen pretty much called everything off, the engagement, the wedding, even the surrogate.” The article ended with the dubious insider concluding Lopez would “eventually patch things up with Alex because of pride and the investment she’s made into the relationship.” “Let’s face it,” the anonymous source stated, adding almost insultingly, “Alex wouldn’t be her first marital mistake.”
There’s a lot to unpack with this story. First, the notion that Lopez would “dump” Rodriguez because she didn’t win an award is outright ridiculous. Second, the supposed “source” alleged Lopez “called off the surrogate” as well, but where did this alleged “surrogate” come from? Lastly, the outlet pretty much tried to downplay Lopez’s relationship with Rodriguez by insinuating he “wouldn’t be her first martial mistake.” Regardless, Gossip Cop can 100% confirm the story is false.
Yes, Lopez didn’t win that night, but her fiance was very supportive of her. Rodriguez took to Instagram to post a sweet message to his future bride. "Jen, it doesn't take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," the former athlete wrote in the caption. Plus, Lopez has already confirmed the couple is still getting married but the only thing causing the ceremony to be delayed is the current epidemic with the coronavirus.
Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve busted the unreliable outlet. Last month, Gossip Cop dismissed the publication’s narrative that Jennifer Lopez was pregnant with a “miracle baby” at 50. Before this, we exposed the outlet for falsely claiming Lopez and Rodriguez were adopting a baby from Puerto Rico. Our impeccable sources confirmed that these stories were untrue. We suggest NW finds more reliable “insiders.”J
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.