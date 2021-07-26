Gossip Cop

News

See The Amazing $130 Million Yacht Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Are Vacationing On After Going Instagram Official

M
Matthew Radulski
12:44 pm, July 26, 2021
Ben Affleck on the left, kissing Jennifer Lopez
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are Instagram official! Lopez is celebrating her birthday aboard the insane megayacht Valeria while packing on the PDA with her Gigli co-star now-former ex. Gossip Cop can take you inside the luxury yacht.

Bennifer Is Back

Affleck and Lopez have been the apple of paparazzi eyes for months now, but they didn’t make it official until this week. First Leah Remini teased fans after she celebrated her 51st birthday and June and posted a video marking the occasion. Nestled in the two-minute clip is a shot of Remini, Lopez, and Affleck together at the party.

Not to be outdone, Lopez posted some bikini photos a few days later for her own birthday, but scroll through and you can’t miss the photo of Affleck and Lopez embracing. It’s not official until it’s Instagram official, and now we know ‘Bennifer’ is officially back. Gossip Cop does wonder who took this picture, but some things are beyond our understanding.

Let’s Check Out The Boat

The “Jenny From The Block” singer didn’t just snap this pic anywhere; she took it aboard a megayacht. She and Affleck are currently vacationing in the Mediterranian on a stunning $130 million yacht called “Valerie.” The six-deck boat would be gorgeous even if People’s 2002 sexiest man alive wasn’t on board. 

Let’s Get Lost

Affleck and Lopez appear to be galavanting by the pool. It’s always curious to see water on a boat on a boat on the water, but this yacht’s got everything. There are multiple pools all over the boat.

Screenshot of the pool on the yacht.
(Dynamiq Sales & Charter

Within the boat itself, you’ll find some huge banquet halls and a rather futuristic-looking piano. If Lopez wanted to serenade Affleck, this would be a good place to do it.

A screenshot of the yacht's piano
(Dynamiq Sales & Charter/YouTube)

As you’d expect, the bedroom (one of them anyway), is utterly massive. It boasts a panoramic view of the ocean from the bliss of the indoors.

Screenshot from youTube of one of the bedrooms on the Valerie
(Dynamiq Sales & Charter/YouTube)

Lopez and Affleck are spoiled in terms of places to eat. There are so many tables with so many seats that they could never eat the same meal at the same table twice.

Screenshot of the top of the boat.
(Dynamiq Sales & Charter/YouTube)

The top of the boat even comes equipped with a helipad. That’s right: they’re free to leave their yacht on a helicopter anytime they want.

Screenshot of the helipad
(Dynamiq Sales & Charter/YouTube)

This is the kind of boat you could get lost on. Gossip Cop can’t help but think Affleck will have trouble next year. How do you go bigger than a megayacht? 

