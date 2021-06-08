Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Trying To Keep Relationship ‘Under The Radar’?

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez trying to keep their reunion under wraps? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Meeting For ‘Secret Booty Calls’?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer asserts that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying their best to keep their recent reunion out of the public eye. The couple reunited shortly after Lopez announced her split from fiance Alex Rodriguez and fans have since been catching glimpses of their whirlwind romance. The couple has jetted between Montana, Miami, and Los Angeles, but their “stolen moments” together are “getting harder to conceal.”

An inside source tells the tabloid, “They aren’t quite ready to talk out hand in hand in public or shout their love from the rooftops, not yet anyway.” The magazine maintains that the couple is trying their best to stay away from cameras. “All their dates have been as under the radar and planned out as possible,” spills the source.

According to the source, we shouldn’t expect them to go public any time soon. “They’ll be headed back to Montana for a few days every couple of weeks and having nights here and there in LA or Miami. They’ll continue to see where they’re at before going completely public. They embarrassed themselves when they broke up the last time. They don’t want it to happen again,” the insider explains.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Waiting To See Where It Goes?

So, is it true that Lopez and Affleck are keeping things private until they’re sure they’re serious about each other? Well, it’s a bit trickier than the tabloid paints it. The tabloid is correct in one area: Neither Lopez nor Affleck have made any official public statement confirming or denying their relationship. They also haven’t posted anything about one another on their social media accounts. That being said, it doesn’t seem like they’re trying to hide their relationship either.

Since the couple reunited earlier this spring, they’ve been jet-setting from one location to another and reportedly shared a kiss at a Miami gym. They have even been seen cuddling up while getting dinner out in LA. Sure, the couple isn’t addressing the press directly when it comes to their relationship, but they’ve been far from “under the radar” as the tabloid insists. Furthermore, according to a report from Elle, Lopez and Affleck are “telling friends that they’re together.” It may be only a matter of time before they make it official.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

It’s worth noting how many times the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about Ben Affleck. Earlier this year, the tabloid reported that Affleck was in danger of relapsing over his breakup from Ana de Armas. Then, the magazine followed up with another story about the Justice League star, insisting “friends” were trying to get Affleck and Jennifer Garner back together. And most recently, the publication alleged that Garner was trying to keep Lopez away from her and Affleck’s kids. Gossip Cop was able to debunk each of these claims, making it obvious the National Enquirer doesn’t know what’s going on in Affleck’s personal life.

