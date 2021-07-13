Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Moving ‘Full Speed Ahead,’ Planning ‘$500 Million’ Prenup?

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez moving in together and talking marriage already? That’s one tabloid’s cover story this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Talking Marriage’?

This week’s edition of Us Weekly reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion is heating up fast. According to the report, the couple’s next step is moving in together. An insider dishes to the tabloid, “Ben is going to put his home on the market soon,” adding, “For now, he has most of his stuff at Jen’s house. They’re together pretty much every night.” But the couple isn’t stopping at cohabitation. According to the report, they’re already hearing wedding bells.

An additional insider explains, “They are discussing it. Jen is fully on the marriage track and very much wants it to happen.” The tabloid insists they’re already starting prenup negotiations. Since Lopez is said to be worth $400 million and Affleck $150 million, a prenup agreement could concern half a billion dollars. But that isn’t all the couple is talking about. Since breaking off their engagement in 2004, they apparently are determined to address their problems in a productive way this time around.

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Going To Couples Counseling?

Yet another source spills to the outlet, “Ben and Jen are going to couples counseling,” adding, “They want to avoid the pitfalls that plagued them before, which were mainly Affleck’s cheating and Lopez’s controlling ways.” The tabloid then asserts that Affleck’s struggle with alcoholism is what truly did them in. The source goes on, “Jen supports Ben’s sobriety,” adding, “She believes that all of their problems previously were because of his addiction.”

But everything may have worked out for the better. “One of the best things about having this second chance is they can reflect on the things they did wrong without being too emotional. Their therapy sessions are solution-based, not heavy or intense debates,” the insider reveals. According to the report, Lopez is having a harder time moving on. “She’s had to work through feeling hurt and abandoned at essentially being ditched at the altar. But she’s proud of how far Ben’s come with his sobriety, and they are a real team now.”

Finally, the insider notes that they have the blessing of their families and exes. Additionally, Hollywood producers are reportedly eyeing the couple. An insider asserts, “Ben and Jen have received multiple scripts for rom-coms.” They’re allegedly considering it, desperate to make up for their flop with Gigli. To finish off the report, a source muses, “They feel blessed to have found each other again,” adding, “They are both fully committed to spending the rest of their lives together.”

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Planning Half A Billion Dollar Prenup?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, there’s the assertion that Affleck and Lopez are moving in together. Now, this claim is probably the most likely out of the avalanche of claims the tabloid unleashed. While no reputable source has been made privy to the couple’s actual plans, sources close to the couple have said they “wouldn’t be surprised” if Affleck and Lopez took that step. In fact, Affleck was spotted taking both his and one of Lopez’s kids on an outing, which is surely a good sign for them.

Now for the rest of the article. While it’s totally possible the couple has plans to move in together, the tabloid is overplaying its hand. There have been no reputable reports alleging he and Lopez are planning to get married. Furthermore, there’s no evidence the couple is in therapy together. And furthermore, it’s highly unlikely the couple is planning on co-starring in any rom-coms. While the tabloid claims to be getting this information from three different sources, we doubt even one of them has credible information about the couple. It’s highly unlikely one person close to them would be spilling their personal details to a tabloid, let alone three of them.

Furthermore, Us Weekly once printed a cover story claiming Affleck was getting back together with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Time has proven that story horribly wrong, so we wouldn’t trust anything the tabloid has to say about Affleck’s love life.

The Tabloids On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Since Affleck and Lopez got back together, the tabloids have been claiming they’re getting married. In early June, In Touch reported they were engaged. Then Woman’s Day alleged Lopez told her ex-husband Marc Anthony that she was marrying Affleck. And more recently, the Globe claimed Lopez was hiring a wedding planner. Obviously, the tabloids are eager for a Bennifer wedding, but they might have to wait a bit longer.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Lonely’ Tom Cruise ‘Terrified’ Of Dating Again, ‘Separated’ Himself From Friends?

Jennifer Lopez ‘Obsessed’ With Herself, Driving Off Friends?

Who Came Up With ‘Bennifer?’ One Star Claims He Gave Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Their Cutsey Celebrity Moniker