Jennifer Lopez Angry At Alex Rodriguez For Getting Fat?

ARod Doesn't Care About How He Looks Any More?

The publication then alleges the betrothed couple’s impending nuptials are called off. Amid the wedding's cancellation, the newspaper claims Rodriguez has been “packing on the pounds.” “In the beginning, they loved to work out together and Jen didn’t mind that Alex was such a foodie,” the source reveals, adding, “he’d go to any restaurant just to go check out the menu, but now his only exercise is picking up a fork and a knife.” The unnamed informant concludes the former athlete “had better turn around fast” or “he may find himself on the outfield with Jen.”