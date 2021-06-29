Gossip Cop

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Relationship Moving 'At Full Speed' After Meeting With Wedding Planner?

A
Ariel Gordon
June 29, 2021
2000s photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet
(Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck already planning their wedding? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck ‘Getting Hitched’?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion has been a whirlwind and the pair hasn’t failed to surprise us. But are they planning to shock fans with a surprise wedding? That’s the story in this week’s edition of the Globe. The tabloid reports The Wedding Planner star Lopez is hiring a wedding planner of her own. An insider tells the tabloid Lopez wants the occasion to be “the most spectacular in Hollywood history,” noting, “That’s going to take a lot of time.”

The insider elaborates, “Jennifer is being proactive and Ben is all for it. Ideally, she’d like it to be this year, but it all depends on the venues that are available and the schedules of her high-profile guests.” While the couple previously ended their engagement in 2004, sources tell the outlet that their bond is even stronger now. The insider explains, “They’ve thrown caution to the wind and are being very open with their love and affection.”

Lopez has even reportedly introduced Affleck to her two children from her marriage to Marc Anthony, which is “a sign the relationship is moving ahead at full speed,” the source dishes. The insider wraps by musing, “Jennifer’s dancing on air and Ben’s caught up in the excitement too, so naturally she wants to marry the reclaimed love of her life sooner rather than later!”

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Have ‘Thrown Caution To The Wind’?

So, is it true Affleck and Lopez are engaged for the second time? While we have no doubt that the couple looks to be head over heels and that they’ve certainly caused a stir in the celebrity gossip world with their highly publicized getaways, there’s nothing to suggest the couple is hearing wedding bells. All of these tabloids claiming Lopez is ready to marry Affleck seem to forget that Lopez just broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez before rekindling her relationship with Affleck. We can only assume Lopez isn’t eagerly jumping back into an engagement so quickly.

That being said, we have no idea what the couple plans, but neither does the Globe. This wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid got it wrong about a couple’s wedding plans. Last year, the outlet claimed Lopez had called off her wedding to Rodriguez, over half a year before the couple actually broke off their engagement. Then, the tabloid claimed Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were at odds over their own wedding plans in a story that turned out to be completely made up.

The magazine once reported Bindi Irwin was planning to have a $10 million second wedding. And more recently, the publication insisted Russell Crowe was trying to lose 100 pounds before marrying his girlfriend. Clearly, the tabloid isn’t the most reputable source when it comes to celebrity weddings.

