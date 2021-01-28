Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck 'Back Together'?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship ended nearly two decades ago, but a tabloid is now claiming things might have changed. Reportedly, "Bennifer" may be back on. Gossip Cop investigates the story.
“J. Lo & Ben: Back Together!” reads the headline for a new report from Woman’s Day. The magazine references the former power couple’s two-year romance that began after they met on the set of Gigli in 2002. Affleck and Lopez’s two-year relationship and subsequent engagement garnered widespread media attention, which the former pair each has stated contributed to their break-up.
During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor reflected on his time with Lopez. Affleck spoke about the racist and sexist remarks she endured during their romance. Now, Affleck is newly single, after his 18-month relationship with Cuban actress, Ana de Armas, ended. The publication asserts Lopez could be leaning on her former beau amid the legal woes her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, is facing.
“J. Lo and Ben are still in contact, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she was leaning on him during this Alex chaos. He always did provide good advice and is staunchly in her corner,” an insider discloses.
So, are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating again, or is Affleck offering his friend a shoulder to cry on? If one didn’t carefully read the magazine’s story and only stuck to the headline, it would be obviously misleading and ridiculous. Gossip Cop’s verdict on the report is that it's not entirely true. While we can’t say for sure if Affleck is giving his ex-fiance advice or just checking on her, Lopez is still engaged to Alex Rodriguez. "Bennifer" aren’t back together but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a good friendship. Despite Affleck speaking highly of Lopez, People recently revealed that the Good Will Hunting star did try to make his relationship with de Armas work, the relationship was reportedly “complicated, however.
Gossip Cop doesn't believe Affleck is looking to rekindle anything with anyone else at the moment since he’s still dealing with his current split. And Lopez is still very much committed to Alex Rodriguez. Frankly, Woman’s Day isn’t the most reliable source, as the tabloid has often been wrong about both Affleck and Lopez.
Months ago, the publication alleged Jennifer Lopez demanded a costly cheating clause in her prenup to Rodriguez. The magazine also prematurely claimed Affleck was remarrying his former wife, Jennifer Garner. Neither story was remotely true, as we pointed out. Gossip Cop thinks it safe to say this latest deceptive report isn’t entirely trustworthy either.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.
