Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck 'Back Together'?

Gossip Cop's Take On The Story

So, are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dating again, or is Affleck offering his friend a shoulder to cry on? If one didn’t carefully read the magazine’s story and only stuck to the headline, it would be obviously misleading and ridiculous. Gossip Cop’s verdict on the report is that it's not entirely true. While we can’t say for sure if Affleck is giving his ex-fiance advice or just checking on her, Lopez is still engaged to Alex Rodriguez. "Bennifer" aren’t back together but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a good friendship. Despite Affleck speaking highly of Lopez, People recently revealed that the Good Will Hunting star did try to make his relationship with de Armas work, the relationship was reportedly “complicated, however.