Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Respond To News Of Their Split – We’re Not

If you’re anything like us at Gossip Cop, then yesterday’s news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez calling off their engagement was quite supringing. Apparently, it was also a shock to the couple in question.

In a joint statement obtained by People, they announced, “We are working through some things.” 

Uh, what?!

A source close to the pair elaborated on the situation, acknowledging that a conversation about calling it quits had occurred and that the pair are currently in a rough patch. Yet they made sure to be clear that the souring of the relationship had nothing to do with last month’s cheating scandal, adding that it “had no bearing on the rough patch at all.”

While the relationship is not officially over, Jlo and Arod have been spending a lot of time apart, largely due to the fact that Lopez is currently in the Dominican Republic filming her new movie while Rodriguez is back home in Miami. Adding in COVID regulations makes having time together even tougher. Despite the challenges, the sourced made it clear they want to try to stay together.

Gossip Cop has been looking into reports on the power couple’s relationship for months, many of which have exaggerated or completely made up details to the struggles between Lopez and Rodriguez. We’ll continue to follow and report as more information becomes availble.

