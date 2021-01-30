Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Planning $10 Million Hawaiian Wedding?

Will Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez wed in a grandiose Hawaiian wedding? Months ago, a tabloid alleged that the two were planning one. Gossip Cop held off on investigating at the time. Now, we’re looking into the report.
Six months ago, OK! asserted that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez found an alternative plan for their wedding. A supposed pal maintained that the couple, who originally arranged to have their ceremony in Italy, were eyeing the tropical island as their back-up choice for their nuptials. “She loves Hawaii, so it’s no surprise she’s picked the island as the new location,” the insider stated. “Jen knows how to throw a party, and she’s sparing no expense. She put aside $10 million and will spend more if needed.”
The informant further revealed that the singer is flying out family and friends, including longtime BFF Leah Remini, and putting them up in a luxurious hotel where they’ll let loose at a “luau-out style” shindig the day before the wedding. “The ceremony itself will be on a bluff overlooking the ocean. Jen fully intends to dazzle in diamonds and a white dress, even though this is her fourth marriage,” tattled the tipster. The insider added that Lopez’s ring “is custom-made to complement her large diamond engagement sparkler, and Alex’s will be a simple band with a bit of bling too.”
The source revealed that Lopez and Rodriguez’s children from their previous marriages will also have special roles on the big day. “It’s going to be over the top, but Jen doesn’t mind footing most of the bill,” the alleged friend purported, concluding, “Plus, Alex has the honeymoon covered and he’s planning a huge surprise.”
Gossip Cop finds it suspicious that this “insider” would have such specific knowledge about Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding when the pair haven’t even revealed any information. The betrothed couple hasn’t announced any plans to wed in Hawaii. Instead, Lopez recently disclosed that the two decided to postpone their impending nuptials for the second time. Because of COVID-19, Lopez and Rodriguez are in no rush to have their ceremony.
And that's not even counting the fact that months have passed since the story came out. Therefore, Gossip Cop is dismissing the old and bogus report. Additionally, this wasn’t the first wedding story OK! ran that was incorrect. In 2019, the tabloid claimed that Lopez and Rodriguez were having a $3 million ceremony at an unknown location. The magazine also purported the couple would have a Mexican destination wedding. And the publication even claimed that Lopez and Rodriguez looked to have their nuptials at the Vatican. The tabloid is clearly throwing around popular locations, but none of these rumors were remotely true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
