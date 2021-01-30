Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Planning $10 Million Hawaiian Wedding?

And that's not even counting the fact that months have passed since the story came out. Therefore, Gossip Cop is dismissing the old and bogus report. Additionally, this wasn’t the first wedding story OK! ran that was incorrect. In 2019, the tabloid claimed that Lopez and Rodriguez were having a $3 million ceremony at an unknown location. The magazine also purported the couple would have a Mexican destination wedding. And the publication even claimed that Lopez and Rodriguez looked to have their nuptials at the Vatican. The tabloid is clearly throwing around popular locations, but none of these rumors were remotely true.