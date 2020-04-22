Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Living In A ‘House Of Horrors’ During Quarantine?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez living in a “house of horrors” while in quarantine? A tabloid is claiming the couple isn’t getting along while on lockdown. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to a new article by In Touch, Lopez is “regretting” her decision to self-isolate with Rodriguez at his Miami mansion. “With all their kids there, it’s been chaos,” a source tells the publication. The outlet contends that Lopez is also homeschooling the kids, and even though the singer “has many strengths, playing teacher isn’t one of them.” “She doesn’t understand algebra: She says it’s way too complicated. It’s a nightmare,” the magazine says. The dubious tabloid further states that Alex Rodriguez is no help.

“He’s usually watching TV or working out while J.Lo runs around in her pajamas after kids. She gets fed up with him not pulling his weight, and they’ve gotten into huge busts-up about it. They’re both stubborn and don’t like to back down, so the bickering can go on for hours,” the so-called source continues. The sketchy insider adds that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are now starting to doubt if they are “cut out to be married.” The supposed claims the wedding was scheduled to be in the summer but, the source says that “honestly I don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that.”

The magazine’s entire story is bogus and over-dramatized. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are not at war with each other and are not reconsidering their engagement. Lopez already stated that the reason the couple is postponing the wedding is due to coronavirus epidemic. Additionally, Rodriguez and Lopez are currently raising capital for a possible bid on the New York Mets. If the couple is having problems, why would they try to purchase the Mets together? Furthermore, a source close to the couple told Gossip Cop that the story is “silly” and “they’re with family and all is good.”

It’s hard to believe anything In Touch says, given the tabloid’s made up inaccurate stories about the couple in the past. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted a phony story from the outlet claiming that Jennifer Lopez was driving Alex Rodriguez away because she was snubbed for an Oscar. In November 2019, we debunked the bogus publication again for falsely stating that Lopez and Rodriguez were having a winter wonderland wedding. Both stories were false and were corrected by Gossip Cop when they came out.