Jennifer Lopez Cancelling Wedding To Alex Rodriguez Over 'Cold Feet?'

'I Don't?'

The In Touch version of this story is pretty much identical even down to the title which is actually rather suspicious. Both outlets claim to have the “exclusive” but use the same insider quotes verbatim. The National Enquirer version of this story is a tad different as it adds that Lopez is “fed up with her partner’s pandemic pounds.” You can’t call it an exclusive when it's printed in multiple tabloids, so these reports are at the very least deliberately misleading.