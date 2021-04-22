Jennifer Lopez Already Looking To Date An A-Lister After Break From Alex Rodriguez?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will not get married after all. After a whirlwind month, the couple has formally broken up. While Rodriguez and Lopez will stay in business together, the romance is over. Tabloids haven’t hesitated to speculate over who Lopez would date next. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has heard about Lopez’s love life.

Marc Anthony Still In The Picture

According to New Idea, Lopez “really called off the wedding” on the advice of her ex-husband Marc Anthony.” A source said Anthony “can’t stand Alex” and “doesn’t think Alex has the capacity to be faithful.” This was a bait-and-switch story that kept everything very vague. Other than its provocative headline, the story never even said Anthony had spoken to Lopez about Rodriguez. While Rodriguez and Lopez did break up shortly thereafter, there’s no sign that Anthony had anything to do with it.

Eyes On Brad Pitt

Before the breakup, New Idea claimed that Jennifer Lopez had set her sights on Brad Pitt. If you wanted to hear more about that love story, well, so does Gossip Cop. The story was bereft of details and instead went over the recent Rodriguez drama with Madison LeCroy. The supposed obvious contender was Pitt, but there was nothing to the story other than the name drop of a famous single man.

Rebounding With Lenny Kravitz

While the drama with Rodriguez unfolded, Lopez was in the Dominican Republic filming Shotgun Wedding with Lenny Kravitz. In Touch claimed that the two actors were doing more than just working together, and Kravitz was her Lopez’s rebound. Lopez is a fan of Kravitz and the two are friends, but that’s the end of that story. This rebound was especially unlikely because Rodriguez traveled to the set to visit Lopez. Since the two didn’t break up formally for another few weeks, Gossip Cop debunked the story.

Channing Tatum Stepping In

New Idea was at it again when it claimed that Channing Tatum had a crush on Lopez. A supposed source said Tatum was “pitching a new dance project to star in alongside J.Lo” so he could get closer to her. An insider added, “They’ve crossed paths on the red carpet back when she was single and always flirted like crazy.” Tatum and Lopez have indeed crossed paths because Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, is a friend of Lopez. Tatum’s slate is full and he’s focused on fatherhood, so the story was pretty much impossible.

