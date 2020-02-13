Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Having Wedding On A Mega-Yacht Off The Miami Coast?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not having their wedding on a mega-yacht off the coast of Miami, despite a false report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. It’s complete fiction.

According to Life & Style, Lopez is in full wedding-planning mode now that the Super Bowl halftime show is behind her. An alleged source is quoted as saying, “Jennifer was on such a high after the Super Bowl that she and Alex decided why not keep it going. They’ll be ‘just married’ before long! Everyone’s buzzing that they’ve already rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding on off the coast of Miami. No expense is being spared.”

The supposed insider goes on to say that Lopez and Rodriguez’s “wedding at sea” will cost at least $3 million, adding, “Her dress is said to be by Versace and spectacular – form-fitting and long with a slit that will definitely leave Alex wowed.” The tipster also purports to know all about the wedding ring that Rodriguez will give his fiancée, which is going to “top her massive engagement ring.”

Additional details are sprinkled in, such as Lopez and Rodriguez’s kids playing a role in the ceremony, as well as some of their exes being invited. Although some of these details might pan out when the couple eventually gets married, the tabloid is just making educated guesses.

Gossip Cop checked in with an individual in Lopez’s camp, who tells us there’s “no truth” to the publication’s story. The singer and her fiancé aren’t getting married on a massive yacht off the Miami coast. The details of the couple’s wedding are being kept private, and Life & Style has zero insight into where or when the ceremony will take place.

People magazine, a trustworthy source for celebrity news, reported last year that Lopez and Rodriguez likely “are not doing a huge wedding” and may instead have “a small family celebration.” Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight similarly reported that Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding “will be gorgeous, but not huge.” The reliable outlet added, “The couple wants it to be a fun celebration of love with their closest family and friends.” It hardly sounds like they’re throwing a giant bash on a mega-yacht.

This wouldn’t be the first time Life & Style has pretended to have the scoop on the couple’s wedding plans. In April 2019, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Lopez and Rodriguez were planning the “most expensive wedding ever” in the Bahamas. That didn’t happen. By September 2019, the magazine wrongly reported that Lopez was having second thoughts about marrying Rodriguez. That wasn’t true either. Suddenly the wedding is back on – this time on a mega-yacht. The tabloid is coming up with its fake narratives on a whim.