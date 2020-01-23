Jennifer Lopez Keeping Alex Rodriguez On A ‘Tight Leash’?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Is Jennifer Lopez controlling Alex Rodriguez? A tabloid is claiming this week that the singer is keeping her fiancé on a “tight leash.” Gossip Cop can confirm the story is false.

A new article from Star comes with the splashy headline: “‘Controlling’ J. Lo’s Rules For A. Rod!” A source tells the magazine, “Jennifer always had Alex eating out of her hand, but it’s gone up a level –or three– recently.” According to the suspicious insider, Rodriguez is “whipped beyond belief,” by his pop star partner.

The so-called “insider” adds, “Alex doesn’t have a say in anything. She even micromanages his fitness routines.” The reason Lopez has allegedly taken even more control over Rodriguez? The tipster tells the outlet, “She caught him flirting with some other woman and read him the riot act. That leash around Alex’s neck just got tightened a notch or two!”

Gossip Cop can debunk this bogus story. Lopez is known for her work ethic and drive, so it doesn’t make sense that she would henpeck her partner in the way the so-called “source” implies. In fact, in an interview with Elle, Lopez broke down what it was about Rodriguez that attracted her to him in the first place. It definitely wasn’t a meek nature or blind obedience that drew her to him.

“We’re really alike in our drive, in our ambition,” Lopez said. “He’s an athlete. He wanted to be the best. I’m the same way. I just want to be great at what I do. We’re both like that. We’re both super-hard workers. We’re driven by our passions. And we have a tremendous amount of respect for each other.”

This tabloid is just exploiting Lopez’s well-known name in an effort to sell issues. Gossip Cop has busted plenty of Star’s inaccurate stories about Lopez in the past. For example, the publication reported last July that Lopez and Rodriguez were planning a $17 million Malibu beach wedding. Gossip Cop reached out to our source close to the situation, who confirmed the story was made up. The engaged couple hasn’t walked down the aisle yet.

In May 2018, the magazine claimed Lopez was spying on Rodriguez. In reality, the singer has trust in her fiancé and never hired anyone to follow him around. Gossip Cop declared that story false after consulting with a source close to the situation, who denied these allegations. One of these days, the tabloids are bound to get something right, but not today.