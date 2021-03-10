Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Struggling Amid Cheating Rumors?

Is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship struggling amid cheating rumors? It’s been reported by some tabloids that Rodriguez has been unfaithful to his fiancee and that is leading to even more stories that the relationship is in peril. Gossip Cop has gathered a few stories we’ve investigated about the pair’s romance and if it’s in trouble. Here’s what we know.

Alex Rodriguez Humiliated Jennifer Lopez When He Cheated?

In February, Alex Rodriguez was accused of cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Madison Lecroy. Around the same time, Star reported that Lopez was humiliated by Rodriguez. According to the tabloid, Lopez was being used by the former MLB player for her fame and money. The magazine referenced Rodriguez alleged affair with Lecroy, of course, and asserted that this wasn’t the first time the former athlete stepped out on his soon-to-be wife. An insider revealed that Rodriguez “made countless visits to strip joints and sex clubs” but Lopez had no choice but to stick by her man. Gossip Cop clarified that while the accusation against Rogridez public-knowledge, the athlete denied having even met LeCroy.

Jennifer Turned Alex Into Her Lap Dog?

Earlier this month, the National Enquirer alleged that Lopez turned Rodriguez into her obedient lapdog amid rumors he’s been unfaithful. The paper claimed that the “narcissistic, control-freak” Lopez was fuming over hearsay about Rodriguez’s supposed fling with LeCroy and “basically grounded Alex at home to do her bidding 24/7.” Gossip Cop would like to interject that Rodriguez isn’t a child and the notion that Lopez made him do her bidding sounded more like abuse. Still, the tabloid Lopez controlled everything from what the couple eats to what they watch. Gossip Cop didn’t buy the publication’s story one bit. For some time, the Enquirer has alleged Lopez was a “control freak” who kept her fiance on a short-leash. We explained that this simply wasn’t true.

Jennifer & Alex Took Drastic Measures To Save Their Love?

Days later, Heat had claimed that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were doing everything they could to save their relationship. The magazine insisted the pair were “pulling out all the stops to save their four-year romance, after going through what has been… a testing time.” Insiders also disclosed to the publication that the pair had a hard time “seeing eye to eye” during the COVID-19 lockdown and took to dancing to solve their problems. The source divulged that the couple was “practicing dances like the rhumba and the tango to reignite that spark… and help them overcome their many obstacles.” However, Lopez shared a photo of herself with Rodriguez reuniting in the Dominican Republic on social media.

From the picture, it’s clear the two were happy to be near one another — and that the “spark” in their relationship hadn’t disappeared.

JLo Forced ARod To Dance Their Problems Away?

Around the same time, the Globe declared Lopez was forcing Rodiguez to go to therapy. Again, the tabloid referenced the allegations that Rodriguez cheated with LeCroy as a basis for its tall tale and asserted that Lopez was still furious over the whole matter. The magazine revealed that therapy was keeping the two together and dancing was helping Lopez feel better about the scandal. Gossip Cop explained that Lopez was not worried about the rumors and a spokesperson for the actress denied the entire story.