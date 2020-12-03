Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Still Getting Married?

J.Lo Refused To Wear Her Ring

According to Woman’s Day, the couple was arguing because Lopez wouldn’t wear her engagement ring because Rodriguez wouldn’t sign a prenup. A dubious insider said, “This is all part of negotiating. The wedding’s been on and off more times than a tap and it’s all part of her plan to lock him down.” That’s a rather sexist sentiment to say Lopez was trapping Rodriguez by marrying him. Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out how lazy this tabloid was, as this was the second story in as many weeks about this prenup. Instagram shows that the two are doing just fine, and not wearing a ring can have more to do with comfort than breaking Rodriguez’s spirit.