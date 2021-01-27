Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Relationship Trouble Over 'Cheating Scandal'?

Alex Rodriguez is facing some unpleasant accusations from his former brother-in-law. Are these allegations causing problems in his relationship with Jennifer Lopez? A tabloid claims that the couple’s wedding could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop looks into the report.
In a new report by Woman’s Day, the outlet says that Jennifer Lopez is reeling after discovering that Alex Rodriguez will be heading to court over allegations of fraud, embezzlement, and serial cheating. The tabloid states that if the former MLB player loses, a large chunk of his $455 million will go down with him. Gossip Cop can confirm that Rodriguez is being sued by his ex-brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis. According to CBS Sports, the suit says that a business owned by the former Yankee tried to profit off the damage that Hurricane Ike created in 2008 and that Rodriguez caused the ex-brother-in-law to lose his home.
Constantine is the brother of Cynthia Scurtis, who was married to Rodriguez from 2002 to 2008, and the magazine alleges that the ordeal is a “living nightmare” for Lopez. “One minute she was planning her dream, no-expenses-spared wedding to a multimillionaire sports star and being treated like a princess forever, the next her world has turned upside down. This war with Cynthia’s family has been hanging over their heads throughout their relationship, and these new court documents have reignited everything,” a source tells the magazine.
Because the suit also references the cheating allegations the Back in the Game host faced while married to Cynthia; other sources are chiming in that this latest blow has Lopez “seriously reconsidering her options” when it comes to marrying Rodriguez. “She believes his denials that he was a serial cheater, but seeing that allegation in black and white is a knock to any woman’s confidence,” the insider continues.
“There’s also the delicate issue of money. If he loses all his, in this case, they’ll need to rely on her fortune to maintain their lifestyle, and she’s not sure she wants to pay for his past mistakes,” the source adds. The tabloid’s informant claims that Lopez will fight “tooth and nail” to protect her $520 million fortune and will have her legal team draw up an iron-clad prenup if she decides to still marry him.
The tipster reveals that Lopez’s inner circle is also reminding the singer to keep her eye on her business enterprises she’s involved with together with Rodriguez, including the possible purchase of the New York Mets baseball team. “Jennifer wants to believe Alex’s insistence that he’s innocent, but her team around her are super protective. Things could get quite messy between Alex and Jennifer if even a single claim about him is proven to be true,” the source concludes.
Gossip Cop can’t speak on how Alex Rodriguez's current legal troubles affect Jennifer Lopez, but we can address the notion that these allegations are ruining their relationship. Lopez has clarified that COVID-19 is why the couple decided to postpone their ceremony. As for their relationship, Rodriguez recently gushed over his fiance’s performance at President Joe Biden’s Inauguration.
Plus, this wasn’t the first time Woman’s Day tried to purport Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding was doomed. Two months ago, the tabloid asserted that Lopez demanded a costly cheating clause in a prenup with Rodriguez. Before that, the magazine alleged that Lopez drank over her problems with Rodriguez. Gossip Cop busted these bogus stories at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
