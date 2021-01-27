Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Relationship Trouble Over 'Cheating Scandal'?

Are Alex Rodriguez's Problems Affecting His Wedding?

In a new report by Woman’s Day, the outlet says that Jennifer Lopez is reeling after discovering that Alex Rodriguez will be heading to court over allegations of fraud, embezzlement, and serial cheating. The tabloid states that if the former MLB player loses, a large chunk of his $455 million will go down with him. Gossip Cop can confirm that Rodriguez is being sued by his ex-brother-in-law, Constantine Scurtis. According to CBS Sports, the suit says that a business owned by the former Yankee tried to profit off the damage that Hurricane Ike created in 2008 and that Rodriguez caused the ex-brother-in-law to lose his home.