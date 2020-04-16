Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Planning To Star In A Movie Together?

Truth rating: 0

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez do not have a movie in the works, despite what one tabloid article is trying to tell you. The claim is totally untrue. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to an article published in Heat, Lopez and Rodriguez are planning to make a movie together once quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic lets up. A supposed “insider” who seems to know a suspicious amount about the project says that Lopez has been giving Rodriguez acting lessons “after finding a script that she feels would be perfect for them.” The movie is apparently a romantic comedy set in the sports world, which is “perfect” for the star athlete. “Having their own successful movie together would be the ultimate status symbol,” the shady tipster continues.

For no clear reason, the tabloid centers this claim around the 2003 film Gigli, which Lopez and her then-fiancé Ben Affleck starred in and which was panned by critics. According to the tabloid’s source, Lopez “feels like there’s unfinished business” when it comes to acting in rom-coms with real-life partners. “Jen felt humiliated after Gigli bombed,” says the questionable tipster. “That’s why she wants to make this movie. She’s got a point to prove and, after getting snubbed at the Oscars, she’s even more fired up.”

It’s completely ridiculous to anchor this story around Gigli, which was indeed a critical and commercial failure but which also came out 17 years ago. In a 2015 interview, Lopez opened up about the Gigli era of her life, describing the bad reviews and her subsequent breakup with Affleck as “pretty tough,” but also saying that she had “no regrets” about any of it: “I would do it all over again I think…I just feel like everything is part of your story and your journey and helps you grow if you’re willing to look at it.” She’s clearly not trying to erase the movie from her record. This article has absolutely no truth to it. Gossip Cop also checked in with a source in Lopez’s camp, who assured us the rumor was false. Rodriguez and Lopez are not developing a film project to star in together.

Furthermore, she has since starred in plenty of successful movies since then, most recently earning acclaim for her role in 2019’s Hustlers. And while Lopez has said that not getting an Oscar nomination for Hustlers was “a little bit of a letdown,” she added in the same interview, “I realized, ‘no, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it.'” She doesn’t have any “point to prove” to anyone, as the tabloid claims.

The combined hype of Hustlers plus Lopez and Rodriguez’s engagement has kept Gossip Cop busy debunking silly rumors about the actress, her career and her life with her fiancé. Recently, we busted a Life & Style claim that Lopez was “quitting Hollywood” over the Hustlers snub – obviously untrue, as she ‘s starring in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me – and In Touch for falsely reporting that Lopez was driving Rodriguez crazy by crying over her lack of a nomination. Really, it’s clear these tabloids are blowing Lopez’s “little bit” of disappointment way out of proportion.