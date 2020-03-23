Did Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get Married On New Years Eve?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez tie the knot on New Year’s Eve? A tabloid published a story in December claiming the two would be having a wedding before the start of the year. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Life & Style reported in December that Lopez and Rodriguez had chosen to ring in the New Year as husband and wife. The publication also shared weirdly specific details about the supposed wedding. Lopez supposedly had a custom-made Versace gown created for the wedding and the theme was “winter-wonderland”. The guests would feast on a white cake that had flowers and snow-inspired designs. This alleged ceremony was going to take place in Aspen, according to the outlet, and the bogus story even included a potential guest list. The couple’s children were going to be in attendance, of course, and also a few seemingly random celebrity friends. Guests like Lady Gaga and Drake.

The magazine quoted a so-called insider that revealed the couple, “loved the idea of starting off 2020 as a married couple”. This supposed source added that the bonus to all of this is, “[Alex] would never forget their anniversary date!” Despite all these details, the “insider” couldn’t say whether the wedding would be on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, saying it could be either one. It’s certainly suspicious that the guest list was known, but the date wasn’t.

As dreamy as this all sounds, this story is completely fabricated. Life & Style had absolutely no idea what it is talking about. The couple didn’t get married on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, nor any other day since the story first ran. The truth is, the magazine has been all over the place with its false predictions about the upcoming wedding between the couple.

Just last week, Gossip Cop busted the paper for a completely different narrative. The magazine asserted that Lopez and Rodriguez had called off their impending wedding. Again, a supposed “source” shared with the magazine that the two were still “very much” a couple but a wedding “may be off for good”. Gossip Cop debunked this ridiculous tale when we were assured by a source close to Lopez that it was not true. It’s worth noting that there was no mention of the tabloid’s early phony report about the couple getting married on New Year’s.

In February, this magazine published another inaccurate article alleging Lopez and Rodriguez were set to have a wedding on a “mega-yacht” in Miami. Another “so-called” insider was quoted saying, “Jennifer was on such a high after the Super Bowl that she and Alex decided why not keep it going. They’ll be ‘just married’ before long! Everyone’s buzzing that they’ve already rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding on off the coast of Miami. No expense is being spared.” Of course, again, there was no mention of the outlet’s previous claim that the couple was to be married on New Year’s Eve. This allegation was obviously bogus as well. Gossip Cop checked in with someone in the singer’s camp who confirmed that there was no truth to this story. Clearly, Life & Style keeps inventing different stories and none of the reports are based in reality.

Finally, it’s also worth pointing out that Gossip Cop also busted a similar story from Life & Style’s sister publication, In Touch, in November 2019. That paper published almost the exact same story, saying Rodriguez and Lopez were planning a “winter-wonderland” themed wedding in Aspen. It obviously wasn’t true either, for reasons we’ve already explained.

Despite these ludicrous stories, the couple seemed to be unfazed by the bogus rumors. Just recently, Lopez shared a video of her son, Max, serving drinks, with the caption, “We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good.” It’s nice to see the blended family making the best of the coronavirus quarantine by joking around and having fun.