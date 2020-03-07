Did Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Get Married In Mexico?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get married at a destination wedding in Mexico? Exactly one year ago, a tabloid published a story pushing that rumor. Gossip Cop debunked it and it’s only gotten more ridiculous with the passing year.

An article published by OK! on March 7, 2019, claimed Lopez was planning “the ultimate A-list wedding” to Rodriguez. “She’s a woman who knows what she wants – and she wants everything to be perfect,” an insider supposedly told the tabloid. The suspicious tipster went on to allege that Lopez planned the wedding to fall on her 50th birthday, and it would feature “lots of extravagant personal touches.” Lopez loves “being the center of attention,” the source added. “You can bet her wedding will reflect that.”

The story was obviously false. A rep for Rodriguez camp confirmed for Gossip Cop last year that the story was totally fabricated. A source close to Lopez also told us she would be on tour in Orlando during the supposed Mexico wedding date. The whole premise was made-up, as was the narrative that Lopez is a diva who needs to be the center of attention.

In the 365 days that have passed since Gossip Cop busted this story, it’s only become more clear how false it was. For starters, Lopez’s 50th birthday came and went with no marriage announcement. About a week after OK! published its article last March, the couple announced their engagement. Obviously, they weren’t engaged already, and Lopez would not have been planning a wedding earlier than that.

Since they’ve gotten engaged, Rodriguez has said that the wedding will likely be a destination one. “It’s gonna be a long flight,” he told Good Morning America. However, while OK! may have guessed right on that count, they were wrong about all of the other details. In May, People magazine reported that while “nothing is finalized, they likely “are not doing a huge wedding,” instead opting for a “small family celebration.” Lopez also confirmed that they would probably get married in 2020 in a video on her YouTube channel in June.

If you’re at all familiar with the tabloid world, you won’t be surprised to hear that they’ve been inventing quite a few bogus rumors about Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding over the past several months. In November, In Touch imagined the couple to be planning a “winter wonderland” wedding on New Year’s. As recently as last month, Life & Style insisted Lopez was planning a “mega-yacht” wedding off the coast of Miami. Gossip Cop debunked these stories as total fiction. Clearly, none of these supposed “insiders” have any insight into Lopez and Rodriguez’s wedding plans.