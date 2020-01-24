Jennifer Lopez Driving Alex Rodriguez Crazy By Crying Over Oscar Snub?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Is Jennifer Lopez driving Alex Rodriguez crazy because she won’t stop crying over being snubbed for an Oscar nomination? That’s the claim of one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and we can debunk it.

In Touch published the article with the eye-catching headline: “A-Rod to J. Lo on Oscar Snub: Get Over It Already!” According to the outlet, Lopez was hit hard by the news that she didn’t score an acting nomination for her movie Hustlers, despite many predicting she’d be in the running, “and she’s been crying about it ever since.” Lopez’s emotional response to the snub is especially hard on her fiancé, who’s apparently at the end of his rope from dealing with her tears.

Rodriguez supposedly tried to cheer the singer up by telling her she was a great actress and she’d get the Oscar someday, but Lopez “is throwing the biggest pity party ever,” the so-called “insider” claims. This is apparently starting to weigh on Rodriguez, if this dubious tipster is to be believed. “He’s tired of hearing it. She thought this was her time, so she’s really disappointed that they snubbed her. Of course she’s not complaining about it publicly, but she is privately, and A-Rod can’t take listening to it anymore.” That doesn’t sound like the couple we know to be immeasurably supportive of each other.

The only truth in this story is that Lopez wasn’t recognized by the Academy for her role in Hustlers. In an interview with Access Hollywood, before the Oscar nominations were announced, Lopez said of the film’s Oscar buzz, “It’s flattering, but I don’t get my hopes up.” That doesn’t sound like a woman about to fall apart because she wasn’t nominated for an award. Still, Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actress, who confirms it’s nonsense.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been targeted by In Touch’s false stories in the past. In September 2019, the outlet claimed Lopez was upset that Rodriguez invited exes to their wedding. Gossip Cop reached out to an individual connected with Lopez who denied this report, which seems to have stemmed from a hypothetical question Rodriguez was asked on Good Morning America.

The publication struck out again when it published an article in November 2019 reporting that Lopez and Rodriguez were planning a “winter wonderland” wedding. Both stars had already said that their 2019 schedules were too busy for wedding planning. Since the couple is still unwed in the new year, Gossip Cop can confidently reaffirm our debunking. The outlet really needs to vet its “sources” better.