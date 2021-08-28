Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Clashing Over Their ‘Mixed-Up Millions’ And Businesses?

Gossip Cop

Are Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez on the verge of a public fight? One report says the two are set to feud over their shared business ventures. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Cash Clash’ For A-Rod And J.Lo

According to the Globe, Rodriguez and Lopez have yet to discuss the best way to split their business ventures. The two had previously agreed to reassess their investments, but a source says, “There’s only so much they can delegate to the money people.” Lopez has no interest in meeting up, but Rodriguez will do everything he can to avoid a losing contact with his ex.

The couple sank their ample fortune into a litany of investments. Their teams of experts are struggling to untangle everything, but the duo will inevitably need to review it on their own. A source says the Gigli star “would prefer a Zoom conference, but Alex is pushing to meet in person. Besides the money stuff, he still has a lot to say to Jennifer one-on-one.” Rodriguez, the insider explains, wants to maintain a respectful relationship and continue to earn money together.

What’s Going On?

There’s a whole lot of money at stake in this breakup, even without the New York Mets. Reports differ on how contentious the monetary split has been. Us Weekly recently reported that Lopez was anxious to cut off all ties. This makes sense considering she removed all photos of Rodriguez from her Instagram. If she genuinely does want to sever the relationship entirely, it seems like she’ll be forced to sell her halves of these ventures to Rodriguez, putting him in an advantageous position.

While it’s true that splitting up possessions and investments after a breakup can be very hard, there’s no proof that Rodriguez is holding up the process just to stay close to Lopez. He’s become a tabloid punching bag because Lopez seemed to recover with Ben Affleck so quickly.

Rodriguez recently said that he’s “in a great place… I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.” He also expressed how thankful he was for the last five years of his life. These are not the words of a man living in the past.

Other Rodriguez Myths

Breakups are hard, but tabloids are determined to make this one sound as harrowing as possible. This outlet claimed Rodriguez was completely blindsided when Affleck started seeing Lopez because he thought he still had a chance. This was false, as he’s always kept his eyes trained on the future.

The Globe also reported that Rodriguez was continuing to humiliate Lopez even after splitting up. That same story said Lopez was prowling for a new man even after the world knew she was dating Affleck. Rodriguez has barely said a word about Lopez and certainly hasn’t been trashing her in public. This outlet doesn’t know anything about Rodriguez, so you can disregard what its supposed insiders have to say.

