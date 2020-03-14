Jennifer Lopez Calling Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Has Jennifer Lopez called off her wedding to Alex Rodriguez? One tabloid this week is reporting that the star couple’s marriage is off. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

A report from this week’s Life & Style claims Lopez and Rodriguez, who announced their engagement just over a year ago, are “still very much a couple,” but that the wedding “may be off for good” as no official plans have been made yet. A so-called “source” tells the tabloid that Lopez was the one to cancel: “First she blamed it on a busy schedule, then she started planning again, but now it’s officially postponed and everyone is wondering the same thing: What went wrong?”

The tabloid purports to have the answer to that question: the unnamed insider suggests that Lopez, who has already been married and divorced three times before, feels that her relationship is good at its current stage. “Being engaged feels safe with Alex,” the insider continues. “Engagement has always been the best part of her relationships. She knows it’s irrational, but that’s how she feels.” Rodriguez, however, is reportedly disappointed with the continued delays to their nuptials. “They’ve been talking about it long enough, and he’s grown tired of talking,” the source adds.

Simply put, this story is not true. Gossip Cop was assured by a source close to Lopez that the claim is totally made up: the pair are obviously still planning for marriage. On the anniversary of their engagement this week, Rodriguez posted a sweet video to Instagram honoring his relationship with the Hustlers star, including photos of his proposal and her wearing the engagement ring. Lopez then reposted the video to her own Instagram, adding the caption, “The best is yet to come… and what a dream it all is and will always be.”

Clearly, marriage is still in the cards for the couple. Last September, Lopez said in an interview that marriage is “important” for both her and Rodriguez: “We both come from traditional Latin families and we want that.” Given those Instagram anniversary posts, it seems highly unlikely she’s changed her mind about that. Perhaps Life & Style should consider the possibility that Lopez and Rodriguez haven’t released details of their wedding plans because they don’t want the big day to be ruined by prying paparazzi eyes.

Lopez and Rodriguez’s year-long engagement has given Life & Style plenty of ideas for inventing nonsense about their relationship. Last September, the untrustworthy tabloid published a story alleging that Lopez was postponing the wedding due to cold feet. Just a few weeks ago, the outlet claimed Lopez was struggling to balance her career with her parenting. Gossip Cop was assured by trusted source that each of these claims was totally false. When it comes to J.Lo and A-Rod, the magazine clearly has no idea what it’s talking about.