Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Call Off Their Wedding, And Relationship, For Good

It seems like Hollywood has lost yet another power couple, as it’s being reported that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called off their wedding and relationship.

While the reasons behind the split haven’t been made public yet, we’ll have to admit that we’re surprised. Though the former couple brushed off the infidelity accusations surrounding Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, Page Six says that a source revealed that it was the final nail in the coffin. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up. There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it,” the insider explained.

That being said, COVID-19 has been hard on a lot of relationships, and even big stars like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez aren’t exempt from those stresses. Lopez has been out of the country filming, while Rodriguez has stayed stateside, meaning any sort of reunion would’ve been weeks off anyway. Despite how understandably frustrated the two were at having to frequently delay their wedding due to the pandemic, it looks like putting it off ultimately worked out for the best.

As shocked as we are, it’s still interesting to note how the basics of the breakup didn’t appear in any tabloid reports. Instead, all of the stories we’ve heard about the couple lately involve them doing better than ever despite the Southern Charm scandal.

The NY Post was the first to break the story, and it looks like most reputable outlets are also reporting the same thing, including Extra and TMZ. Of course, it seems like everyone is still waiting on some sort of official confirmation. We don’t expect either to outright share why they broke up, but we wish them the best going forward.

