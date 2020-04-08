Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Did Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez adopt two children together? A tabloid published a story last year claiming the couple was planning to expand their brood. Gossip Cop can now set the record straight.

According to Star, Lopez and Rodriguez were looking to add to their blended family. The couple each have two children from previous marriages. The outlet alleged Lopez “wants a child of their own but doesn’t like leaving things up to chance.” A “so-called” source told the publication Lopez “hopes to adopt from Puerto Rico. The idea came from when she visited after the hurricane and saw how in need people there are.” The supposed insider added Rodriguez was “on-board” and also wanted to adopt a child from his native Dominican Republic as well.

“They’re not against adopting one from each location, they have all the money in the world so it makes sense that they’d want to give back to their communities,” the supposed source continued. The only nugget of truth to the story is Lopez being open to having more children with Rodriguez in the future. “I don’t know, that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” the actress told People in December 2019. Everything else the tabloid wrote is untrue, the couple has not adopted any children since the story first appeared, obviously.

The unreliable tabloid has a history of creating false narratives about the engaged couple. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop debunked a story from Star claiming Lopez was keeping a “tight leash” on Rodriguez. A source told the publication “Jennifer always had Alex eating out of her hand, but it’s gone up a level –or three– recently,” adding Rodriguez had “no say” in their relationship. The article was completely bogus. Lopez spoke to Elle in November 2018 and stated one of the things that attracted her to the former athlete was his likeness to her drive and ambition. We dismissed the incorrect story when it came out.

In May 2018, we busted the outlet for contending Lopez was spying on Rodriguez. A so-called source asserted the singer hired an assistant to keep an eye on Rodriguez because he had a “wandering eye” and to make sure he wasn’t cheating. Gossip Cop cleared up the messy story. We spoke to a source close to Lopez who confirmed the singer never hired anyone to spy on Rodriguez. Star continues to show it’s untrustworthy when writing about celebrity couples.