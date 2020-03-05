Truth About Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Making Movie Together

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not making a movie together, despite a ridiculous report. The couple has no plans to star in any sort of film project. Gossip Cop can correct the claim otherwise.

According to RadarOnline, the Hustlers star and her fiancé want to co-star in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith-type” blockbuster. A supposed source tells the blog, “Alex is actually a pretty good actor even though he’s only been in a few small parts over the years.” We’re not sure what the “source” is basing this on, but according to IMDB, Rodriguez only has one acting credit: a brief cameo playing himself on a 2011 episode of Entourage.

The alleged insider goes on to say that Lopez hopes her movie with Rodriguez “will bury the ghost of her disaster movie Gigli once and for all.” The 2003 movie, which co-starred then-boyfriend Ben Affleck, remains one of the biggest bombs in film history. The seemingly phony tipster adds, “Jennifer and A-Rod are determined to keep building their ‘J-Rod’ brand as well as each other’s, and they figure what better way than teaming up in a romantic comedy.”

Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to Lopez, who tells us it’s simply “made up.” The blog can’t even decide what kind of movie Lopez and Rodriguez are planning. First, it’s said they want to star in a “Mr. & Mrs. Smith-type” film. The 2005 action movie starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as a married couple who are both secretly assassins. Later in the story, however, the outlet says they’ll be teaming up for a “romantic comedy.” It’s almost as if the blog forgot the phony details of its story before finishing the rest of the article.

It’s worth noting, Lopez and Rodriguez have gone into business together in areas outside of the entertainment industry. Last year, the two partnered with the personal training app Fitplan. Lopez and Rodriguez also launched a sunglasses line for Quay Australia. They haven’t worked together in the show business realm, nor has the former MLB star ever expressed an interest in acting.

Oddly enough, Gossip Cop busted a tabloid last year for falsely claiming Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were teaming up for a Mr. & Mrs. Smith-style movie. We also debunked a report about Brad Pitt wanting Jennifer Garner to co-star with him in a Mr. & Mrs. Smith sequel. The gossip media appears to be obsessed with this movie.