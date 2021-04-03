Jennifer Lawrence’s Marriage In Trouble Over Her Partying Ways?

Are Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on the verge of a breakup? One report says that Lawrence’s partying is destroying the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Already On The Rocks’

According to Star, Jennifer Lawrence and her husband’s honeymoon period is over. A friend says, “Before she met Cooke, Jen was one of the biggest partiers in Hollywood.” The friend goes on to say that Lawrence has “toned it down, but she’s bored being a stay-at-home wife.”

A big source of conflict is their different social circles. Jennifer Lawrence would rather hang out with her Hollywood friends, while Maroney’s friends are in the art world. A pal says, “Jen’s had to be a class act and adapt to Cooke’s intellectual world… but really, that’s just not for her.”

The two also argue over where to hang out, with Lawrence preferring to go out while Cooke enjoys staying in. A source says, “He goes to work and she stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It’s uneventful.” The article concludes with a friend saying that Lawrence misses her old life, explaining, “Jen seems to have more fun when Cooke’s not there.”

Jennifer Lawrence’s Life Is Fairly Eventful

The only evidence this tabloid can present comes from a so-called “friend,” but ask yourself: What friend would betray Jennifer Lawrence by spilling all this tea to Star? Tabloids love quoting “friends” to sound authoritative, but real friends don’t reveal dirty laundry to the tabloid press.

This story came out in March 2020, around the start of lockdown and just four months after Lawrence’s wedding. Since then, Lawrence has been spotted with Maroney around New York City and started shooting Don’t Look Down in Boston. Lawrence actually got in an accident on set when she got covered in broken glass, but she quickly recovered. The couple is still happily married a year later, so this story was obviously false.

Lawrence’s social life is in excellent shape. In an interview with the Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence said she has a weekly slumber party with friends. Lawrence said: “I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived,” and when friends come over, Maroney “knows the drill.” Contrary to this Star report, Lawrence is content to stay home and Cooke Maroney is supportive of her social life.

Other Jennifer Lawrence Stories

This tabloid continues to beat the divorce drum for Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence. In December, it claimed that Lawrence was flirting non-stop with Leonardo DiCaprio. Both DiCaprio and Lawrence are spoken for, so Gossip Cop debunked that story. Star also once claimed Lawrence was convincing Emma Stone to dump Justin Theroux, which would be impossible because those two never dated in the first place.

At the end of the day, this story of marital drama is just another tabloid story attacking Lawrence for allegedly partying too hard. Gossip Cop has seen so many of these stories that we’ve collected them into one article. Lawrence’s social life is not impeding her marriage, so this story is completely false.

