Jennifer Lawrence’s Busy Career Causing Marital Problems?

Jennifer Lawrence might have been enjoying newlywed life with Cooke Maroney in early 2020, but was soon eager to return to work. One tabloid asserted this was causing rifts in their marriage. Here’s what Gossip Cop discovered.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Career Conflict

In March of 2020, OK! exclaimed that Lawrence and Maroney’s newlywed honeymoon phase ended just as soon as it started. The story screamed, “The honeymoon’s over!” It alleged that after four months of marriage, the actress was hungry for more work, having already signed up for her second film of that year. “Jen missed being on a set close to the action,” one supposed source explained, also pointing out that the Oscar winner’s two-year romance with the New York based gallerist blossomed while Lawrence was taking a hiatus from acting.

However, the story goes on to say that, “Now their pals are skeptical as to whether she can juggle a busy career and a new marriage.” A source throws in that Lawrence’s projects also mean the pair will need to press pause on any baby plans, which didn’t sit well with Maroney. “It seems like a total turnaround from last year, when they talked about starting a family. But Jen says he can visit her on set and she’ll fly home on weekends,” a source explained, adding, “She insists they’ll be fine.”

No New News

Rumors of Lawrence quitting acting because of Maroney or dealing with marriage woes over her career are old news at this point. In fact, in a 2019 interview with People, Lawrence’s rep said that she’d not only met her life match, but that a major reason they worked so well together was because he wasn’t part of the Hollywood world. Her spokesperson dished, “He’s a great guy. He’s smart and funny and I think he really keeps her on her toes and doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like other boyfriends did.” They added, “He’s definitely the coolest guy she’s dated. He’s not affected by Hollywood.” There you have it — the evidence indicates that Maroney isn’t all that affected by Lawrence’s career endeavors. Marrying a celebrity will undoubtedly create some obstacles, but not a marriage-crushing one for this dynamic duo like these outlets suggest.

Jennifer Lawrence Rumors Are Wild

As outspoken and unapologetic as Lawrence is, it’s no wonder the tabloids take to twisting narratives about her. However, as Gossip Cop points out, few of them are completely truthful. Earlier this month, Star alleged that the actresses’ marriage to Maroney was in trouble because of her partying ways, again implying her Hollywood ties were to blame. Back in 2020, a couple months after tying the knot at a Rhode Island mansion, Life & Style exclaimed that Lawrence was set to have a honeymoon baby. This was all too easy for Gossip Cop to bust, considering she didn’t have a baby more than nine months after the headline surfaced and still doesn’t. Finally, In Touch tried to say that after a year-long acting hiatus, Lawrence was on a come-back diet, despite her being pretty vocal about not fitting into a certain size just for the screen. These tabloids are hungry to paint Lawrence in false light, but thankfully, she often prevails despite the salacious stories.

