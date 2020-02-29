Tabloid Claims Jennifer Lawrence Moved Up Wedding To Hide Pregnancy

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Did Jennifer Lawrence push her wedding date forward because she was pregnant? That’s what a tabloid claimed in October 2019. Though there wasn’t enough information at the time for Gossip Cop to counter those claims, recent announcements have given us the facts we needed to come to a decision.

NW reported last October that Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, decided to change their wedding date from December to October in order to hide her pregnancy. “Their wedding was actually meant to be in mid-December originally, so the buzz is they pulled the ceremony forward to accommodate the bub,” a supposed insider told the outlet.

Curious that a so-called “insider,” who the publication refers to as a “friend,” would rely on “buzz” for information about someone they’re supposedly close to. If they were actually friends with the Passengers actress or the 34-year-old art dealer, this source would be more confident in their delivery.

Jennifer Lawrence “dialing back” her career?

Regardless, the tipster continues, “When Jen and Cooke got engaged, they made up their minds that starting a family was a top priority.” In fact, the suspicious source continues, “Jen’s more than happy to dial things back career-wise too, so she can focus all her attention on her new family.”

The tabloid then chimes in and says Lawrence has “had babies on the brain for years” and cites an interview Lawrence did with Diane Sawyer in 2015 as proof. It should be noted that in that same interview — in fact, in that very same quote — Lawrence states she doesn’t “imagine getting married anymore.” Clearly, things have changed in the five years since that interview took place.

The verdict is now in

Gossip Cop further investigated this rumor and can confidently declare it false. Lawrence was not pregnant when she got married to Maroney, and she’s certainly not dialing back on her career, either. She recently wrapped production on an untitled drama for A24, the company behind Uncut Gems and Hereditary.

On February 19, The Hollywood Reporter also announced that Lawrence had signed on for a new Netflix movie due out later this year titled Don’t Look Up. Filming is slated to start as soon as April, and since the movie is expected to come out this year, the turnaround will be tight. That doesn’t seem like the type of project a pregnant woman, looking to ease her workload to focus on family, would choose. Just the slightest bit of scrutiny and this entire story falls apart.

This isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last, that a tabloid targeted Lawrence with false rumors. OK! reported that Lawrence refused to sign onto any movie unless she earned a big paycheck. “These days her $18 million asking price has become her own worst enemy,” a supposed source told the outlet. On the contrary, Gossip Cop proved, some of Lawrence’s recent projects, including the aforementioned A24 drama, were actually low-budget projects. Just to cover all our bases, we checked in with a source close to Lawrence who called the story “insane.”