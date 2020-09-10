Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Replace Jimmy Kimmel On 'Live'

Does Jennifer Lawrence want to replace Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show? A tabloid claimed the actress could be looking to take the host's position on his popular show. Gossip Cop looked into the story and here's what we've found.
Everyone remembers when Jennifer Lawrence filled in for Jimmy Kimmel in 2017 and famously interviewed Kim Kardashian. Last month, the tabloid, OK!, purported that this could become a permanent hosting gig for the actress. Following Kimmel’s backlash for sporting a “blackface,” the host took a summer hiatus and had a few daily guests filling in for him. A source, however, told the magazine that Lawrence is “gunning” to take over the host’s spot for the foreseeable future.
“Jen adores Jimmy, but this would be a dream job for her,” spilled the tabloid’s source. The unnamed tipster continued, “She’s making it discreetly known that her hat’s in the ring if the gig comes up.” The publication noted how Lawrence received positive reviews from fans and critics for her brief stunt on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It was one of the most acclaimed things she’s ever done she’s ever done,” the anonymous insider stated, adding, “If asked to fill on for him again, especially on a more permanent basis, Jen would do it in a heartbeat.”
Kimmel did face harsh criticism amid his recent blackface scandal, however, the prime-time host recently announced he will be returning on September 21st. As far Lawrence is concerned, if she and Kimmel are friends we don't think she would be looking to replace him or take his spot. The actress also has quite a few projects coming out next year, so we highly doubt the Hunger Games star will have time to take on hosting as well.
Moreover, this isn’t the only time the tabloid made inaccurate claims about the actress’ career. Two years ago, the magazine alleged Lawrence was moving to New York City. The outlet contended the actress was going against her management’s wishes and “risked her career” to be closer to her then-boyfriend, Cooke Maroney. The major problem with the story is that Lawrence already resided in New York and living in the Big Apple clearly has never affected her career.
Earlier this year, the publication claimed Lawrence refused to sign on for any more new movies until she received a huge paycheck. The outlandish and fabricated story alleged Lawrence was “demanding” $18 million for roles because “she thought she's worth every dime and has the trophies to prove it." The tabloid attempted to make the actress seem like some money-hungry diva when that couldn't be further from the truth. Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actress who called the piece insane.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.