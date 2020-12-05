Jennifer Lawrence Spotted With 'Baby Bump'?

Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney in 2019, and since then, it’s been speculated when the actress would start a family. A few months ago, one tabloid reported Lawrence suggested Lawrence sported a baby bump while spotted out. Gossip Cop held off on investigating this story. Now that some time has passed, let’s take a look at the article.
Three months ago, In Touch claimed Jennifer Lawrence had big news to share. According to the tabloid, the Hunger Games star’s spaghetti-strapped dress didn’t do a good job of hiding her supposed protruding belly. One on-looker stated, “you could really see her figure, and it looked like a baby bump.”
The magazine then asserted it wasn’t a shocker to those who know the actress well that she might've been expecting. “Jen has had babies on the brain since she and Cooke wed last year, and friends are buzzing that she’s pregnant already,” a source disclosed. The insider continued the spouses haven’t left the house since March due to the pandemic and the two are still in the honeymoon phase. The unnamed informant stated Lawrence and Maroney “got along great,” adding, “They’ve been enjoying cozy nights at home, binge-watching The Real Housewives and other shows. They’re closer than ever.”
The tabloid further detailed the timing of the American Hustle star’s alleged pregnancy could've been better. The source divulged Lawrence knows Maroney will make an “amazing father” and the spouses “talked about starting a family pretty early on.” As for Lawrence’s career, the insider revealed the actress isn’t giving up acting since she and Maroney are “equal partners,” concluding that it was “the happiest time of her life.”
Gossip Cop, however, is busting this bogus report. Jennifer Lawrence is not pregnant. A rep for the actress denied the narrative at the time. Now, months later, it’s even more evident the Red Sparrow star isn’t expecting. Lawrence is currently on set for her latest film, Don’t Look Up, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress was spotted with a new hairstyle for the project. Yet, there weren't any signs of a baby bump. If Lawrence was pregnant, it would’ve been more noticeable by now.
As for In Touch, the tabloid is hardly trustworthy when it comes to reporting on the actress. For instance, two years ago, Gossip Cop debunked the publication for alleging Lawerence was angry at Bradley Cooper for casting Lady Gaga in A Star is Born. Earlier this year, the magazine manufactured a ridiculous claim about Lawrence being on a “comeback diet.” Gossip Cop doesn’t believe the tabloid has any real insight on the actress.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
