Jennifer Lawrence Ready To Get Pregnant?

Is Jennifer Lawrence trying to have a baby? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor.

Jennifer Lawrence Inspired By Emma Stone To Have A Baby?

OK! recently published a short piece claiming that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are “ready to take things to the next level.” According to the tabloid, since tying the knot, the couple has caught baby fever. Lawrence and Maroney “have been telling pals they’re trying to get pregnant ASAP,” spills the tabloid’s inside source.

Apparently, Lawrence become even more determine when her best friend, actress Emma Stone, gave birth to her daughter in March. “Jen sees how happy Emma is with her little girl and it’s made her want one even more,” the insider explains. After wrapping up her film Don’t Look Up, Lawrence is setting her priorities on getting pregnant. The insider insists “Jen has cut back on the wine and is focusing on her health. She can’t wait to become a mom — and she thinks Cooke will be a great dad!”

Jennifer Lawrence Trying To Get Pregnant?

So, is it true that Lawrence is trying to fulfill her dream of becoming a mom? It’s unlikely given what we know.

The tabloid fails to paint a convincing picture with the piece. The article only claims that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband are very much in love, and that her friend just had a baby, so clearly she wants one as well. We don’t doubt Lawrence and Maroney are dedicated to one another and would be great parents, but that doesn’t mean they’re trying to have kids. Furthermore, we’re sure Lawrence is excited for Stone, but it’s unlikely she would have much influence over Lawrence’s decision over whether or not to have kids.

Additionally, despite the tabloid’s implication that Lawrence is taking a break from work to start a family, her career is only picking up, not slowing down. The actress just returned from her hiatus and has multiple films in the works. There’s simply no evidence to suggest the actress is trying to get pregnant.

The Tabloids On Jennifer Lawrence

Besides, the tabloids can’t seem to stop claiming Lawrence is having a baby. Not long ago, New Idea claimed Lawrence was trying to hide a baby bump. Of course, there was no evidence to the story besides speculation over Lawrence’s looks. Then, Woman’s Day claimed Lawrence had a baby on the way. There was no truth to those claims either. Clearly, the tabloids can’t get their stories straight when it comes to Lawrence’s family plans.

