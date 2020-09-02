Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With A Boy?

Is Jennifer Lawrence expecting a baby boy with her husband, Cooke Maroney? A tabloid claimed the actress was expecting a few months ago. Gossip Cop held off on investigating the story but can now correct the rumor.
In March of this year, the tabloid Woman’s Day claimed Jennifer Lawrence was “Cooke-ing up” something special. The outlet contended the actress was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. “Jen told her close friends she’s pregnant at a pal’s birthday dinner after avoiding her usual gin and tonic,” an insider told the magazine. The source continued, “She knew tongues would be wagging given she’s usually the life of the party and the one who’ll have everyone doing shots by the end.” The unnamed source added Lawrence made it “no secret” that she wants to be a mom soon.
“Despite once doubting she ever wanted children, after meeting Cooke, starting a family was all she could talk about. She even said at times during their engagement that she couldn't wait for the wedding so she could start making ‘mini Cookes’,” said the mysterious tipster. The story further contended Lawrence “burst into tears” when she revealed the happy news. The anonymous source also stated Maroney was “very supportive” of Lawrence which “cemented what an amazing dad he would be.”
Lawrence, who the outlet claimed “showed off her small, baby bump” was convinced she was having a boy. The story concluded with the publication alleging Lawrence’s friend, Adele, has been supporting her through her first trimester, and may also become the baby’s godmother. But, Woman’s Day asserted Lawrence was keeping the news between family and friends.
If Lawrence was only keeping the news of her supposed pregnancy among family and friends, how did the story get out? And if Lawrence had a small baby bump in March, that would mean the actress would be further along by now. Yet, Lawrence was recently spotted out with Maroney for the first time in months, toting a bottle of wine, no less. and The Hunger Games star didn’t have a "baby bump." The actress also joked about her drinking habits amid the current lock-down during an episode of her friend Amy Schumer’s podcast, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. If Lawrence was pregnant, Gossip Cop doubts the actress be drinking anything at all.
It’s also hard to trust Woman’s Day validity when the tabloid has been wrong about Lawrence in the past. Two years ago, the magazine claimed Lawrence was secretly involved with Joel Edgerton. The unreliable publication asserted Lawrence and her Red Sparrow co-star were “staying under the radar” but then were “all over each other” at the after-party for the film’s premiere. Gossip Cop dismissed the report, particularly because Lawrence herself stated she wasn’t involved with Edgerton.
Following this, the outlet purported Lawrence wanted to rekindle her romance with Darren Aronofsky. The phony story alleged Lawrence was still hopelessly under his spell and Aronofsky was “pouring on the charm and doing all in his power to win her back for good." Woman’s Day timing couldn’t have been worse. Gossip Cop pointed out that Lawrence was dating her now-husband, when the story came out, making the entire premise false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.