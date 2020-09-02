Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant With A Boy?

Will There Be A "Mini-Cooke" In The Future? Gossip Cop Has The Truth

If Lawrence was only keeping the news of her supposed pregnancy among family and friends, how did the story get out? And if Lawrence had a small baby bump in March, that would mean the actress would be further along by now. Yet, Lawrence was recently spotted out with Maroney for the first time in months, toting a bottle of wine, no less. and The Hunger Games star didn’t have a "baby bump." The actress also joked about her drinking habits amid the current lock-down during an episode of her friend Amy Schumer’s podcast, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook. If Lawrence was pregnant, Gossip Cop doubts the actress be drinking anything at all.