Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Report Says She Has ‘Dream Baby On Board’

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Miley Cyrus wears a feathery pink coat over a short white dress on the red carpet News Miley Cyrus Gives Fans Cheeky Peek At Curves In Tiny Thong Bodysuit

Miley Cyrus knows how to get attention and she’s not shy about flaunting her scantily clad figure in order to get it. Cyrus posted a very suggestive video of herself wearing a black thong bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. In the caption, she cheekily wrote, “Made ya look,” before diving into what […]

 by Brianna Morton
John Legend in a green suit and Chrissy Teigen in a black dress Celebrities John Legend ‘Blindsided’ By Chrissy Teigen Bullying Scandal, Headed For ‘$150 Million’ Divorce?

Is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s marriage struggling amid the model’s recent bullying scandal? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. John Legend ‘Humiliated’ By Chrissy Teigen’s Scandal? Recently, model Courtney Stodden revealed the intense online bullying she suffered from Chrissy Teigen a decade ago. Teigen has since faced immense criticism, and In […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Betty White in 2012 wearing a white dress at the premiere of 'The Lorax.' Celebrities Betty White: Here’s What The TV Icon Up To In 2021

There’s no denying that Betty White is a natural treasure. For decades, this venerable TV actress has been making audiences laugh, whether she was playing the dim-witted Rose Nyland on The Golden Girls, the devilish Sue Ann Nevins on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, or the hard-living Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland. She’s never […]

 by Jane Andrews
Sophie Turner wears a strapless gown at the premiere of Dark Phoenix News Sophie Turner’s Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Concerned

Sophie Turner recently posted a photo of herself showing off her post-baby body and now some fans are worried that the actress has dropped too much weight so soon after giving birth to her daughter with Joe Jonas, Willa. The Game of Thrones star gave birth to her first child after a low-key pregnancy that […]

 by Brianna Morton
Baby Buzz

Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Report Says She Has ‘Dream Baby On Board’

C
Cortland Ann
12:00 pm, June 10, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence in a black leather coat and outfit
(Christophe Archambault/AFP via Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence has been relatively out of the spotlight since getting married to Cooke Maroney in 2019. However, the duo couldn’t escape one rumor that follows many recently wedded young celebrity couples around. Last year, a tabloid claimed the J. Law was about to become J. Ma, with the supposed appearance of a baby bump. Gossip Cop is investigating the story.

Will J. Law Soon Become J. Ma?

Lawrence was spotted walking around New York City last June wearing a tight dress with a slight bulge clearly visible from the photograph. Woman’s Day indicated then that the Hunger Games actress must have been pregnant. Using a secret source, the magazine tried to have its story corroborated. “There’s no doubt she’s got her dream baby on board. She’s wanted kids ever since she drooled over Amy’s [Schumer] baby — and she wants a boy, too,” the insider spilled. 

Apparently, the couple had been trying to get pregnant since “they got married in October, but COVID-19 has given her the perfect opportunity to properly nest with Cooke,” becoming sober and “very health-conscious” during her pregnancy. “It would be just like Jen to do something like this. She’s been baby-mad for a very long time, and what better gift to give her and Cooke – a family!” the source concluded.

Is Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? 

The outlet reported that Lawrence was supposed to deliver her baby by Christmas 2020. Obviously, that did not happen. When Joe Biden was announced to be the next President of the United States, a very not-pregnant Lawrence was filmed running and screaming down the street in celebration. At that point, she should have been close to nine months along and would not have been able to skip down the New York City sidewalk. 

What occurred with this story happens a lot to actresses who get the occasional bad photo taken of them.  Lawrence was rocking a slight bump in a tight dress when an unflattering photo was taken of her. Unless she or her camp breaks the news themselves, these kinds of stories can be dangerous. She could have been pregnant this time a year ago but then lost the baby for medical reasons. She could have gained a bit of weight during quarantine as many people did. At the end of the day, running these types of stories promotes sexism and body shaming. 

This is not the first time Woman’s Day ran such an article about the American Hustle star being pregnant. Two months prior to the publication of this story, the outlet claimed Lawrence was pregnant with a little boy and even revealed the news to close friends at a dinner party. Gossip Cop busted the story by pointing out no one was having birthday dinner parties during the pandemic, and with no baby for the couple, we were right. 

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Report Says Elton John Is In ‘Financial Hell’ After Losing $77 Million  

Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him? 

15 Travel Accessories Under $15 (And They’re All On Amazon)

Ellen DeGeneres Buying Portia De Rossi $14 Million Ranch To ‘Save Their Marriage’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.