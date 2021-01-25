Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Here’s What We Know

Moved Up Wedding To Have Baby?

Last February, we reported on a story from NW that claimed that Jennifer Lawrence moved up her wedding date with Maroney to “hide” her pregnancy. The tabloid’s insider said, "Their wedding was actually meant to be in mid-December originally, so the buzz is they pulled the ceremony forward to accommodate the bub.” This supposed insider continued, saying, "Jen's more than happy to dial things back career-wise too, so she can focus all her attention on her new family." The story, which was published in October 2019 is to be believed, Lawrence’s baby would be 1 year old now. Gossip Cop busted the story, and 16 months later, it’s clear whose reporting was more accurate.