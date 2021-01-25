Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant? Here’s What We Know

It’s hard to believe that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have been married for almost a year and a half. As is so often the case after a Hollywood couple gets hitched, Gossip Cop started seeing a lot of pregnancy stories in the tabloids about the couple. Here’s just a sample of a few we've seen in the last few months.
Last February, we reported on a story from NW that claimed that Jennifer Lawrence moved up her wedding date with Maroney to “hide” her pregnancy. The tabloid’s insider said, "Their wedding was actually meant to be in mid-December originally, so the buzz is they pulled the ceremony forward to accommodate the bub.” This supposed insider continued, saying, "Jen's more than happy to dial things back career-wise too, so she can focus all her attention on her new family." The story, which was published in October 2019 is to be believed, Lawrence’s baby would be 1 year old now. Gossip Cop busted the story, and 16 months later, it’s clear whose reporting was more accurate.
Last August, Gossip Cop reported on a story from Life & Style published earlier in the year. That story alleged that Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were wasting no time getting started on a family and were even shopping for a “child-friendly” apartment in New York City. A source told the tabloid that the couple might have “already conceived a honeymoon baby.” Obviously, the story was bogus, as no baby has arrived.
In early September, Woman’s Day reported that Lawrence and Maroney were expecting a baby boy. An insider told the magazine, “Jen told her close friends she’s pregnant at a pal’s birthday dinner after avoiding her usual gin and tonic.” The source said Lawrence “showed off her small, baby bump” and revealed she was convinced she was having a boy — or a “mini Cooke” as the tabloid put it. The outlet purported that she was in her first trimester at the time, which means she’d be anywhere between four and seven months pregnant today. Instead, the actress is currently working on a new movie with Leonardo DiCaprio. Once again, Gossip Cop got the story correct.
One year after the couple got married, In Touch alleged that Lawrence was seen in public with was “looked like a baby bump.” This time, the tabloid’s supposed “insider” claimed, “Jen has had babies on the brain since she and Cooke wed last year, and friends are buzzing that she’s pregnant already.” Gossip Cop busted the story in December after it was crystal clear Lawrence wasn’t pregnant and had begun shooting her latest movie. She wasn’t seen with a baby bump and the so-called insider has no insight with Jennifer Lawrence's friends at all. Just like every other source these tabloids quote.
