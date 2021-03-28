Jennifer Lawrence Planning To Quit Acting?

Has married life made Jennifer Lawrence want to quit acting? That’s what a tabloid was reporting a while back. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the actress and see where she is now.

Leaving Hollywood For Love?

Not long ago, Us Weekly ran a story claiming that Lawrence had ditched Hollywood to get hitched. The article alleged that Lawrence’s husband, Cooke Maroney, had inspired Lawrence to step back from the limelight. The article insisted that the actress needed to step away to focus on her relationship. The publication’s inside source maintained that it was a hasty but sincere decision on Lawrence’s part, heavily influenced by her partner.

Gossip Cop was quick to call the article false. While it’s true Lawrence has taken a step back from acting, it wasn’t because of Maroney. The actress had spoken out publicly back in 2017, one year prior to meeting Maroney, that she planned to take a break from acting. Additionally, the actress confided in a 2017 interview with Elle that the lack of privacy that comes with her level of fame is dehumanizing. Clearly, the actress had reasons aside from her love life to take some time off.

Where Is Jennifer Lawrence Now?

Looking back on the article now, it’s clear that whatever her reasons, the actress has taken some time away. Since Lawrence’s film Red Sparrow premiered in 2018, Lawrence has gotten married and taken some much-needed time off. That being said, it seems the hiatus wasn’t forever.

The Academy Award winning actress is slated to return to the screen this year in a Netflix original film entitled Don’t Look Up. The sci-fi film boasts a mind-blowing cast, from Leonardo DiCaprio, to Meryl Streep, and even Ariana Grande. It looks like Lawrence is planning to make her acting return with a bang and has already filmed for the project.

Rumors About Jennifer Lawrence

It’s clear the tabloids love to talk about Lawrence. Not long ago, another magazine claimed that the actress was dreading returning to an onscreen diet before making her comeback, which Gossip Cop found to be completely false. And that’s not even mentioning the countless baby rumors about the actress Gossip Cop has fielded since she got married. It’s clear that Lawrence values her privacy, and reports like these can only guess at what Lawrence is really up to.

