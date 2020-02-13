Jennifer Lawrence Refuses To Sign On For Any Movies Unless She Earns A Huge Paycheck?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid claims Jennifer Lawrence refuses to sign on for any new movies unless she earns a huge paycheck. The story is completely made up. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

“JLaw’s Money Grab” reads a headline in the latest issue of OK! The accompanying article says the actress is demanding a huge salary before taking on any new roles, despite recent movies like Red Sparrow and Dark Phoenix underwhelming at the box office. According to the magazine, her supposed ultimatum is backfiring.

“These days her $18 million asking price has become her own worst enemy,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “The offers aren’t rolling in like they used to, but she refuses to back down. She thinks she’s worth every dime and has the trophies to prove it.”

The tabloid’s story is baseless. Lawrence’s next movie is a low-budget drama directed by New York theater director Lila Neugebauer. As opposed to demanding a huge salary, the Oscar-winning actress is returning to her indie roots for the first time since her 2010 breakout movie Winter’s Bone. Lawrence is also a producer on the film.

Last year, it was announced that Lawrence will be producing and starring in the crime drama Mob Girl, an adaptation of a true-crime book written by journalist Teresa Carpenter. Mob Girl isn’t a blockbuster and there’s no major studio attached to the film at this time. Instead, the actress is developing the project through her production company, Excellent Cadaver. It’s quite clear that Lawrence is focusing on films she’s passionate about making – not on a paycheck.

Lawrence launched Excellent Cadaver in 2018 and has been developing a variety of projects, many of which are smaller dramas. Lawrence clearly isn’t sitting around waiting for an eight-figure paycheck. Still, Gossip Cop ran the story by a source close to the actress, who calls it flat-out “insane.”

Last year, Gossip Cop busted OK! for falsely claiming Lawrence was acting like a “bridezilla” on the set of her upcoming movie. The magazine contended that the actress was more focused on planning her wedding than working on the film. The ridiculous story was published after her upcoming movie had already wrapped filming.

In February 2019, the tabloid wrongly reported that Lawrence was planning a summer wedding in Kentucky and having a baby. The actress didn’t marry husband Cooke Maroney until October of last year, and the wedding was held in Rhode Island. She’s still not expecting a child. The magazine clearly has zero insight into the actress’s personal or professional life.