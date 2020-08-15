Jennifer Lawrence Having A 'Honeymoon Baby'?

Did Jennifer Lawrence have a “honeymoon” baby? Months ago, a tabloid reported the actress could have conceived a child after tying the knot with Cooke Maroney. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
Nine months ago, the magazine, Life & Style, alleged Jennifer Lawrence had baby fever after marrying Cooke Maroney. Lawrence and Maroney wed October of last year in a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. The tabloid proclaimed after a month of being married, Lawrence was “hustling” to start a family with the art dealer and that the two were looking for a larger-child friendly apartment.
A supposed source told the outlet, “Jennifer wants to get pregnant sooner rather than later.” The unnamed insider continued “friends” of the Hunger Games star “wouldn’t be if she and Cooke already conceived a honeymoon baby.” The publication further contended the actress had “plenty of practice” at being a parent by being around Adele and Amy Schumer’s kids. “Kids adore her. She’s going to be a great mom,” added the dubious insider.
The only problem with this narrative is that Lawrence hasn’t given birth to any children since the story came out. Since the article came out nine months ago, mathematically, the actress would’ve had the “baby” sometime this summer. Gossip Cop does not doubt that the actress does want kids someday, but for now, it’s safe to assume that hasn’t happened just yet.
Plus, it’s hard to trust anything Life & Style says about Jennifer Lawrence as it has been wrong in the past. Last year, the tabloid maintained Lawrence was rude to staff members at a hotel in New York during a wild party. The incorrect report purported the actress and her then-fiance threw a bash for their friends but the event turned into a fiasco. Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for the actress who assured us the story wasn’t true. Also, Lawrence wasn’t even in the tri-state area at the time as she was actually in New Orleans filming a movie.
Before this, the unreliable magazine claimed Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson were feuding over weddings. The bogus story alleged the actresses were in a fierce competition as they prepare to walk down the aisle. A so-called insider added that neither star liked each other and it got worse since they both planned to wed in New York. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony report after speaking to a spokesperson for Johansson who confirmed the piece was nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.