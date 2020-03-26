Was Jennifer Lawrence’s Engagement In Jeopardy Before She Got Married?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Jennifer Lawrence’s engagement to Cooke Maroney was never in jeopardy last year. One tabloid said so at the time, but Gossip Cop found no truth to the claim. 12 months later, it’s obvious how absurd this story was.

On March 26, 2019, Gossip Cop busted NW for publishing an article alleging that Lawrence and Maroney’s engagement was “in crisis.” A supposed “source” told the tabloid that Lawrence was “on the verge of tears” while out to dinner with her then-fiancé. “They’re not even married yet, and people are convinced that this could be a sign that it’s all over,” continued the shady insider, adding that “Jen has totally totally uprooted her life for Cooke and now spends almost all of her time in New York.” The tipster finished by suggesting that “they have to get used to the reality of what being together forever is actually going to look like.”

Simply put, everything about this story was untrue. Lawrence was already living in New York prior to her engagement, so living there with him wasn’t “uprooting her life.” The Daily Mail had also published photos of that date night between the couple, and she was obviously not “on the verge of tears.” And to top it all off, Gossip Cop reached out to a sourace close to Lawrence and Maroney, who assured us that the story was completely false. They were not in crisis, and their friends were not predicting a breakup.

So, what happened? Did the engagement fall apart over all these supposed issues? No, of course it didn’t. Lawrence and Maroney got married in October. They’re doing fine. And it doesn’t seem like Lawrence was having cold feet about it at any time. In an interview on the podcast NAKED with Catt Sadler in June of last year, she joked, “He’s my best friend, so I wanted to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing… you find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’ So I wanted to take that offer.”

Throughout her engagement, Lawrence was the subject of many bogus wedding rumors like this one. Gossip Cop busted another phony claim from NW in October alleging that Lawrence and Maroney had moved their wedding date up from December in order to hide her supposed pregnancy. The tabloid even claimed she was planing to “dial back” her career in order to focus on raising a family. Of course, that ridiculous story made no mention of NW’s earlier report that the couple’s engagement was on thin ice. And, obviously, this one wasn’t true either: rather than putting her career on the back burner, Lawrence is involved in two upcoming film projects.