By Elyse Johnson |

Jennifer Lawrence is not always a fan of her fans. Most celebrities have encountered horrific and over-the-top fans that will do anything for a picture. Lawrence, however, came up with a strategic plan to avoid certain fanatics.

The actress was originally dubbed the “cool girl” once she began to gain prominence in Hollywood. This most likely came from her down-to-earth and awkward demeanor when she makes public appearances or does interviews — which made her extremely approachable.

The actress spoke with Adam Sandler and Variety in 2017 about the pressures of being an entertainer and why she’s decided to take a drastic approach when it comes to managing her privacy. As an example of the frustration that comes with a fanbase, the Hunger Games star noted that she genuinely likes to take her dogs for a walk in her free time. However, she’s shared that fans can make it hard for her to enjoy her brief alone time.

Lawrence stated that to avoid being pestered by admirers on the street, she now has resorted to just being rude. “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude.” Lawrence said during the interview. “I turn into a huge a–hole. That’s my only way of defending myself.”

Lawrence added that it’s especially bad when she meets up with her pal Amy Schumer. Fans, the actress argued, assume that comedians are basically their “best friend” and therefore approachable. Sandler shared similar sentiments as Lawrence. He even noted that he’s had fans come sit at his table when he’s eating in public.

Jennifer Lawrence’s plan might have worked too well

Unfortunately, Lawrence’s new tactic may have made her less appealing to others. In 2016, after winning the Golden Globe for her performance in Joy, the actress made a rude remark to a reporter. This led to various fans and media outlets slamming Lawrence’s nonchalant attitude with many calling her “bratty.” Some outlets even posed questions like, “Is Anyone Else Sick Of Jennifer Lawrence?”

This has led to several tabloids making false claims about the American Hustle actress. Last August, Gossip Cop busted a rumor that Lawrence’s friends were rude to staff members at a hotel New York. A source alleged that the actress threw a “wild party” and her attendees were completely disgusting towards the venues’ workers. This was proven to be untrue as the actress was filming a movie in New Orleans at the time.

Gossip Cop also set the record straight on a rumor that the 29-year-old actress was feuding with Scarlett Johansson in June 2019. An alleged insider claimed the two actresses were fighting over their impending weddings and were trying to “out-do” each other. This was proven to be false as both of the actress’ reps denied these outlandish claims.