Did Jennifer Lawrence Quit Acting When She Got Engaged To Cooke Maroney?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Jennifer Lawrence did not quit acting after getting engaged to Cooke Maroney. A tabloid alleged a year ago that Lawrence was finished with Hollywood. Gossip Cop debunked this back rumor back then, and it’s more evident now that it was a bogus story.

In March 2019, US Weekly claimed that Lawrence was stepping away from Hollywood and wanted to focus solely on her love life with Maroney. The magazine contended that Lawrence “quietly stepped away from Hollywood” and that Maroney was a “big part” of the reason. The publication shared quotes from a “source” who said Maroney was, “serious about Jennifer and smitten with her,” adding “they appear to be in it for the long haul”.

There is a nugget of truth to the story, as Gossip Cop pointed out. Lawrence did reveal in a 2017 interview on The Today Show that she was thinking about taking a break, saying, “I don’t have anything set for two years.” The Red Sparrow star reiterated similar remarks in a separate interview with Elle when she admitted that she wanted to “get a farm” somewhere. Lawrence’s decision to take a break had nothing to do with Maroney.

Furthermore, Lawrence married the art dealer in October, and she didn’t stop working on projects then, either. Lawrence has quite a few films in various states of production. Most recently, the actress reprised her role as Mystique in the film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Clearly, the outlet didn’t know what it was talking about.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only time the Hunger Games star was the subject of silly rumors. In February 2019, US Weekly’s sister publication, OK! claimed Lawrence and Maroney were planning a summer wedding in Kentucky. The tabloid again quoted a supposed source, who stated Lawrence, “always dreamed of getting married in her hometown of Louisville, at a historic mansion along the river.”. Gossip Cop debunked this tall tale after checking with the actress’ rep who dismissed this rumor, telling us Lawrence was not having a wedding in Kentucky. Lawrence and Maroney actually married in Rhode Island.

Earlier this month, another related tabloid, In Touch, asserted that Lawrence was on a “comeback diet”. A “so-called” insider insisted the actress was complaining about having to watch her diet once she went back to work. Gossip Cop once again spoke with a rep for Lawrence, who called the absurd article “sickening”, and said the star was not “dreading” returning to an on-screen diet. This story, like the others, was completely bogus.