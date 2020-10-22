Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was A Republican Before Donald Trump's Presidency

Jennifer Lawrence isn't afraid to admit what she's learned from the past.
Recently, the Oscar-winning actress was a guest on Absolutely Not with host comedian Heather McMahan where they talked everything from her career to politics.
It's hard to imagine a time when JLaw wasn't one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, but everyone, of course, has to start somewhere. "I was [in New York] for a weekend and this modeling agency wanted to sign me and I was like this is it," Lawrence recalled. "I just talked about it nonstop and I had enough money from babysitting and I used to train the horses at our farm and I had enough money for an apartment and I guess basically we were like you can try it, we'll go up this summer and try it."
Lawrence's plan eventually worked out for her – by the end of the summer, she had booked her first sitcom in LA, The Bill Engvall Show. "It was incredible. I thought that was it. I'm going to be on a sitcom for the rest of my life. I'm going to have a steady paycheck as an actor. It was everything I could have ever dreamed of."
After three seasons on The Bill Engvall Show, Lawrence went on to star in Winter's Bone, which led to her first of four Oscar nominations. Not too shabby for an actress who recently turned 30!
Lawrence is well aware that people don't always want to hear celebrities talk politics. "It's extremely hard to talk about politics," she said. "I'm an actor, I want everyone to see my movies."
Despite her recent political activism with Represent Us, a nonpartisan organization "working to unrig America's political system", the 30-year-old admits that she grew up in a Republican household. "My first time voting, I voted for John Mccain," she said. "I was a little Republican."
However, she has since changed her personal politics. She noted that though she could see the fiscal benefits of Republican policies, the right's social policies weren't in line with her own views. But for her, the straw that broke the camel's back was none other than Donald Trump's' presidency.
"That just changed everything," she said. "This is an impeached president. He's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy and it just feels like there's been a line drawn in the sand. I don't think it's right."