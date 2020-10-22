Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Was A Republican Before Donald Trump's Presidency

Jennifer Lawrence On Her Career Beginnings

It's hard to imagine a time when JLaw wasn't one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood, but everyone, of course, has to start somewhere. "I was [in New York] for a weekend and this modeling agency wanted to sign me and I was like this is it," Lawrence recalled. "I just talked about it nonstop and I had enough money from babysitting and I used to train the horses at our farm and I had enough money for an apartment and I guess basically we were like you can try it, we'll go up this summer and try it."