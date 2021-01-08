Jennifer Lawrence Accused Of Passing Out Drunk In Uber Rides

The Photo Of Jennifer Lawrence Is Old

To bolster its story, the tabloid printed a photo of Lawrence presumably walking at night in a drunken stupor. The photograph is not recent and is therefore rather misleading. It’s actually from September 2019 when the American Hustle star attended the Dior Beauty Spring Summer 2020 afterparty in Paris. She’s also clearly using her handbag in an attempt to block her face, which isn’t something people on the verge of passing out would think to do.