Jennifer Lawrence Accused Of Passing Out Drunk In Uber Rides

Alcohol affects everyone differently, and apparently, it makes Jennifer Lawrence sleepy. One tabloid claims the Hunger Games star is notorious among uber drivers for sleeping in the backseat. Gossip Cop investigates.
Lawrence appears on the cover of Life & Style, which promises details of her “wild boozy rides” along with other supposed tales of celebrity Uber encounters. The Winter’s Bone star is “developing a reputation among Uber drivers as a real ‘sleeper.’” An insider says that “after a night of drinking, she’ll fall asleep in the back of an Uber.” Apparently, these “alcohol-fueled catnaps” are so common that an insider told the magazine, "She’s even joked that that’s what Ubers are for.”
Sometimes drivers would even need to “nudge her awake.” To make matters worse, Jennifer Lawrence talks in her sleep. The article ends with an insider saying “it’s wild, the things she’d mutter back in the day.”
To bolster its story, the tabloid printed a photo of Lawrence presumably walking at night in a drunken stupor. The photograph is not recent and is therefore rather misleading. It’s actually from September 2019 when the American Hustle star attended the Dior Beauty Spring Summer 2020 afterparty in Paris. She’s also clearly using her handbag in an attempt to block her face, which isn’t something people on the verge of passing out would think to do.
This story is completely made up. A rep for Lawrence denied that she uses Ubers as shelters for drunken naps. These “wild boozy rides” are closer to fan fiction than reality. Also, falling asleep in a cab hardly constitutes “wild” behavior, so this story is also a bit of a bait-and-switch.
This is actually the second time Gossip Cop has corrected a Life & Style story about Lawrence being rude to workers. In August 2019, it claimed that Lawrence threw a wild party in New York City where some of her friends were rude to staff. A rep for Lawrence told us on the record the story was “not true” and further pointed out that “she’s filming in New Orleans.” That makes this whole narrative completely impossible.
Jennifer Lawrence is a common target of this tabloid not just for stories of discourtesy, but for all the rumors you would expect. It claimed she was feuding with Scarlett Johansson over wedding plans. A spokesperson for Johansson slammed this story, telling Gossip Cop, “There is no truth to this in every aspect; from the supposed feud to looking at the same venue, to this fabricated competition.”
It also claimed that Lawrence would marry Darren Aronofsky back in 2017, which never happened. It reported that she was pregnant on her honeymoon, but nine months passed and there was no baby. Life & Style prints whatever it wants about the Silver Linings Playbook star with little regard for reality. It simply cannot be trusted with stories about Lawrence.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
