Jennifer Garner’s Genius Method For Leftover Chicken Soup Is Quick And Tasty

In Jennifer Garner’s latest episode of her Instagram Pretend Cooking Show, Garner whipped up some leftover chicken soup, which is one of her lunchtime favorites. And and soon as we saw her delicious creation, we knew we had to share it.

Jennifer’s Leftover Chicken Soup

First, Garner chops some tear-jerker onions as she explains, “apparently, they have to be there, or you’re like not making soup.” Following a floppy celery debacle, Garner moves on to dicing carrot sticks and warmly confesses “I can’t help it. I make them into carrot sticks like for a lunch box.”

As the beloved actress continues her work, she gently sautés the mirepoix with garlic, thyme and oregano in olive oil. In addition to chili flakes, she adds vinegar, which she claims is the secret to the soup’s success.

Next, upcycling last night’s chicken, Garner tosses the shredded leftovers into the mixture sauteing on the stove. She even suggests adding a couple of chicken breasts with some skin on the side. Furthermore, she proposes, “maybe roast a second chicken, if you feel luxurious.”

Then as she prepares a simple lemon mixture, Garner reflects on the profound teachings of the legendary Ina Garten regarding the importance of always having homemade chicken stock in the freezer. But, Garner states, “If you don’t shoot for the stars, you’ll never reach the moon.” She goes on to say she’s “comfortable with the moon right now, and that means boxed stock.”

After she adds the chicken stock, Garner points out that the lemon, honey and herb flavors give the sauteed mixture a distinctly unique depth of flavor. Finally, we watch as she eagerly ladles out a bowlful of soup that is bursting with chicken, vegetables and herby flavors.

Want To Try Jennifer’s Leftover Chicken Soup?

If you’re eager to try Garner’s leftover chicken soup, then look no further. We have outlined the ingredients and directions for you below.

Ingredients

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

4 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 teaspoons dried thyme

3 teaspoons dried oregano

Pinch of chili flakes

1 tablespoon white balsamic or champagne vinegar

Leftover chicken, about three roasted breasts

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 boxes chicken stock

Directions