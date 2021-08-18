Jennifer Garner’s Genius Method For Leftover Chicken Soup Is Quick And Tasty

In Jennifer Garner’s latest episode of her Instagram Pretend Cooking Show, Garner whipped up some leftover chicken soup, which is one of her lunchtime favorites. And and soon as we saw her delicious creation, we knew we had to share it.
Jennifer’s Leftover Chicken Soup
First, Garner chops some tear-jerker onions as she explains, “apparently, they have to be there, or you’re like not making soup.” Following a floppy celery debacle, Garner moves on to dicing carrot sticks and warmly confesses “I can’t help it. I make them into carrot sticks like for a lunch box.”
As the beloved actress continues her work, she gently sautés the mirepoix with garlic, thyme and oregano in olive oil. In addition to chili flakes, she adds vinegar, which she claims is the secret to the soup’s success.
Next, upcycling last night’s chicken, Garner tosses the shredded leftovers into the mixture sauteing on the stove. She even suggests adding a couple of chicken breasts with some skin on the side. Furthermore, she proposes, “maybe roast a second chicken, if you feel luxurious.”
Then as she prepares a simple lemon mixture, Garner reflects on the profound teachings of the legendary Ina Garten regarding the importance of always having homemade chicken stock in the freezer. But, Garner states, “If you don’t shoot for the stars, you’ll never reach the moon.” She goes on to say she’s “comfortable with the moon right now, and that means boxed stock.”
After she adds the chicken stock, Garner points out that the lemon, honey and herb flavors give the sauteed mixture a distinctly unique depth of flavor. Finally, we watch as she eagerly ladles out a bowlful of soup that is bursting with chicken, vegetables and herby flavors.
Want To Try Jennifer’s Leftover Chicken Soup?
If you’re eager to try Garner’s leftover chicken soup, then look no further. We have outlined the ingredients and directions for you below.
Ingredients
- 1 cup carrots, diced
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 4 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 teaspoons dried thyme
- 3 teaspoons dried oregano
- Pinch of chili flakes
- 1 tablespoon white balsamic or champagne vinegar
- Leftover chicken, about three roasted breasts
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 boxes chicken stock
Directions
- Wash and dry your produce. Dice your onion, carrots and celery.
- Place a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. After 1-2 minutes, add two tablespoons of olive oil. Next, add the diced vegetables and soften. Finally, add the garlic and cook until fragrant. This will take about 30 seconds to one minute.
- Add the dried thyme and oregano, but break the herbs apart by rubbing them between your hands. Stir to combine. Then, add the chili flakes.
- Add the vinegar to the center of the vegetable mixture. Stir well.
- Shred your leftover chicken and add to the vegetable mixture.
- While the vegetable mixture is cooking, prepare your lemon mixture. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, the remaining olive oil, honey, salt and pepper, to taste.
- Using a spoon, make a well in the middle of the vegetable and chicken mixture, pushing everything to the sides. Pour the lemon mixture into the well. Allow the mixture to bubble. Then, stir constantly for about a minute, and then let reduce.
- Add the chicken stock, and bring the soup to a boil. Then, reduce to a simmer.
- While the soup simmers, prepare your noodles or rice according to the package directions. Pour the soup on top of the noodles or rice in a bowl. Enjoy.