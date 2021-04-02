Jennifer Garner’s Breakfast Cookies Are A Meal And Dessert In One

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to breakfast delights, there is always some overlap between sustainable meal and straight up dessert. And what’s wrong with a treat now and then? Jennifer Garner definitely seems to adopt this motto.

In a recent Instagram post, Garner posted a wonderful delightful “Pretend Cooking Show” video of her whipping up a batch of Breakfast Cookies for the crew of her new film The Adam Project. Following a recipe from the largely popular Sarabeth’s NYC, Jen shows us just how simple (and fun) these cookies are to make.

Seriously, Jennifer Garner needs her own cooking show, stat! How many other celebs pack their measuring spoons and handheld mixer when they travel?

Speaking of, Garner’s KitchenAid hand mixer is such a handy (and portable) tool compared to their traditional stand mixer. With 7 speeds and cool features like a soft start to prevent ingredients flying everywhere, it’s clear why Jen loves her mixer enough to kiss it.

</p>

Using quality ingredients is also crucial to a such a simple recipe turning out decadent. Garner’s go-tos includes Bob’s Red Mill Unbleached White All-Purpose Flour, a company well-known for its quality products, with this flour in particular being ground very fine to produce extra fluffy baked goods. Jen also uses Wholesome organic, fair trade cane sugar and light brown sugar, which is not only sustainably and ethically sourced, but adds a hint of molasses flavor for an even richer tasting cookie.

</p>

Perfect for film crews, kids, and according to Jennifer Garner herself, dinner, these Breakfast Cookies are an easy recipe to enjoy whenever and wherever the mood strikes.

More From Gossip Cop

Courteney Cox’s One Pan Baked Halibut Can Convert Any Fish Hater Into A Fish Lover

Jennifer Aniston’s Morning Coffee Routine Is A Genius Way To Promote Younger Looking Skin

Repair 95% Of Your Split Ends With This Restorative Mask Loved By Jennifer Garner