Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jennifer Lawrence in a black dress Baby Buzz Baby On The Way For Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney?

Did Jennifer Lawrence have a baby? One year ago, a tabloid said that Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were expecting a baby boy. Since it’s been a year, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story. ‘Cooke-ing Up’ A Baby Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day claimed that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her first child, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities Jennifer Garner’s Breakfast Cookies Are A Meal And Dessert In One

Watch Jennifer Garner whip up a batch of these delicious breakfast cookies that are a perfect snack anytime of the day.

by Gossip Cop Staff
screenshot of Derek Hough in a purple suit on Dancing with the Stars Entertainment Derek Hough Thinks Tyra Banks Runs ‘DWTS’ Like A Sweatshop?

Does Derek Hough hate the way Tyra Banks runs Dancing with the Stars? That’s what one story claimed a few months ago. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the stars since the season wrapped up.  Tyra Banks Too Demanding On Set?  The Globe reported not long ago that Banks was changing the tone of DWTS for the worse. A supposed insider spilled to the tabloid that […]

 by Ariel Gordon
side by side photos of prince william and prince harry Royals Prince Harry, Prince William Met Up In March For ‘Crisis Talks’?

Did Prince Harry and Prince William reunite? One cover story reports that the two embattled brothers got together in March for a crisis meeting. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry And Prince William’s ‘Crisis Meeting In London’ According to New Idea‘s cover, Prince Harry and Prince William met up on March 18 after 386 days apart, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Jennifer Garner’s Breakfast Cookies Are A Meal And Dessert In One

G
Gossip Cop Staff
7:00 am, April 2, 2021
(Instagram)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to breakfast delights, there is always some overlap between sustainable meal and straight up dessert. And what’s wrong with a treat now and then? Jennifer Garner definitely seems to adopt this motto.

In a recent Instagram post, Garner posted a wonderful delightful “Pretend Cooking Show” video of her whipping up a batch of Breakfast Cookies for the crew of her new film The Adam Project. Following a recipe from the largely popular Sarabeth’s NYC, Jen shows us just how simple (and fun) these cookies are to make.

Seriously, Jennifer Garner needs her own cooking show, stat! How many other celebs pack their measuring spoons and handheld mixer when they travel?

Speaking of, Garner’s KitchenAid hand mixer is such a handy (and portable) tool compared to their traditional stand mixer. With 7 speeds and cool features like a soft start to prevent ingredients flying everywhere, it’s clear why Jen loves her mixer enough to kiss it.

Using quality ingredients is also crucial to a such a simple recipe turning out decadent. Garner’s go-tos includes Bob’s Red Mill Unbleached White All-Purpose Flour, a company well-known for its quality products, with this flour in particular being ground very fine to produce extra fluffy baked goods. Jen also uses Wholesome organic, fair trade cane sugar and light brown sugar, which is not only sustainably and ethically sourced, but adds a hint of molasses flavor for an even richer tasting cookie.

Perfect for film crews, kids, and according to Jennifer Garner herself, dinner, these Breakfast Cookies are an easy recipe to enjoy whenever and wherever the mood strikes.

More From Gossip Cop

Courteney Cox’s One Pan Baked Halibut Can Convert Any Fish Hater Into A Fish Lover

Jennifer Aniston’s Morning Coffee Routine Is A Genius Way To Promote Younger Looking Skin

Repair 95% Of Your Split Ends With This Restorative Mask Loved By Jennifer Garner

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.