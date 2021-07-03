Jennifer Garner has become such a sensation on social media that she’s built a following of more than 11 million on Instagram. Her fame from her 20+ year acting career — which included the lead role on Alias, as well as starring roles in 13 Going on 30, Juno, Dallas Buyers Club, and Love, Simon — gave her a platform. And the 49-year-old is sharing that platform with the special people in her life. Most notably, her mother Patricia Ann Garner (Pat).

Garner’s Mom Is ‘The New Training Sensation’

Pat pops up in videos with her famous daughter on occasion. But her most recent fitness appearance took things to a whole new level. The cuteness quotient is off the charts, and it’s the video you didn’t know you needed. As the Peppermint actress wrote in the caption, Pat Garner is “the new training sensation.”

Pat Garner Started Working Out At Age 80

Pat recently visited Garner at her home in Los Angeles, and the actor said that she asked her mom to train her in her home gym. In the caption of her post, Garner revealed that her mom has never been a gym rat, but that’s changed in recent years.

“My mom started working out at the age of 80, and at 83, with the guidance of her beloved trainer Mike Irving, she is an expert. 🏋🏼‍♀️🏋️‍♂️🏋️,” Garner wrote.

In the four-minute clip, Pat takes Garner through one of her regular circuit workouts while cracking hilarious one-liners, praising her Apple Watch and its rings and revealing what she likes to watch on TV while working up a sweat.

Start Your Engines

The video begins with Pat striding into the home gym with Garner right behind her. The 83-year-old tells her daughter, “Alright, I usually do a circuit. Walk around the gym five times, probably. Tell your watch.” In response, Garner says it’s time to “start your engines.”

The duo proceeds to go through the circuit that includes push-ups on a ballet bar, dumbbell curls, lateral raises, front raises and hammer curls. The two use dumbbells, resistance bands and a plyo box during their workout, with Pat admitting that dumbbell curls are her favorite.

Pat Garner Is In Better Shape Than Her Friends

During their workout, Pat tells her daughter that she’s never been much into exercise. She said that when she was in college, she would get straight As. The only exception was physical education where she got Cs.

“Well, I bet you’re in a lot better shape than the people you went to college with, Mom,” Garner says. Pat replies, “Yeah. Probably mostly dead.”

No Music Needed

When the actor asked her mom if she plays music to motivate her through her workouts, Pat said tunes aren’t needed. Instead, she watches HGTV. Upon hearing this news, Garner turns on the home-improvement channel. The duo then proceeded to use the commercial breaks to add in more cardio.

It’s All About The Rings

Pat’s Apple Watch was an important part of the workout video in more ways than one. At the beginning of the workout, she forgot to start her activity app and it didn’t record her movement.

“I can’t believe I wasted 11 minutes,” Pat exclaimed.

When Garner told her mom that her body still knew that she did the activity, even if the rings didn’t, Pat replied, “Rings are all that matter.”

Apple Watch’s activity app features three rings: move, exercise and stand. The only daily goal is to close them all, which means you’ve been active enough to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“It’s this dumb ring. I don’t want it to not be closed,” Pat tells her daughter toward the end of the video.

Jen shared in the caption of her post that her mom did end up closing those rings by the end of the day. And, at the time of her post, her mom had closed her rings 241 days in a row.

Circuit Training Is Great For All Ages

Pat Garner is definitely on to something with her circuit training and fitness tracking. As WebMD notes, you won’t get bored with circuit training because you can always switch it up and customize it to your fitness level and ability. This makes it perfect for all ages, and if you don’t believe us, just watch the oh-so-cute video for yourself.

