Jennifer Garnered Never Threatened To Take Kids Away From Ben Affleck

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Jennifer Garner threatened to keep her children away from Ben Affleck if he didn’t sober up. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time and found the magazine’s narrative to be highly suspicious. Here’s a look back on the report and what Gossip Cop discovered.
Ben Affleck has been very vocal about his journey to sobriety and the struggles he’s endured. The actor has also opened up about the damage his drinking did while he was married to Jennifer Garner. In 2019, NW reported that Garner saw Affleck as a “lost cause” after the actor revealed he did have a slip up amid his abstinence from alcohol.
An insider told the magazine that the Elecktra actress couldn’t take it anymore and it was hard for her to keep Affleck’s “antics” away from their children. The source claimed that Garner told the Justice League star to stay away from her house, but he didn’t listen to her.
Gossip Cop, however, didn’t just rely on the words of a sketchy source when we looked into the account. We checked with a spokesperson for Ben Affleck, who assured us the story wasn’t true. The only piece of truth to the story was Affleck’s “slip up,” but Garner has never kept the Good Will Hunting actor from their children. Since their divorce, the former pair have dedicated themselves to co-parenting their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. For instance, earlier this year, the Gone Girl actor revealed to a more reputable outlet, People, how “grateful” he was to his former wife.
I’m very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn’t work, and that’s difficult. Both of us really believe that it’s important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they’re together or not.
As for NW, this wasn’t the first phony report we’ve busted from the unreliable tabloid. A few months ago, we debunked the magazine for asserting Affleck was trying to win Jennifer Garner back by buying a ranch. The actor has been in a relationship with Ana de Armas since 2019. Therefore, the actor isn’t trying to win his ex-wife back. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative when it came out.
The same publication asserted that Affleck was hitting on Kate Beckinsale. The tabloid alleged that the actor reached out to his Pearl Harbor co-star after she split from Pete Davidson. Gossip Cop was assured by a source close to Beckinsale that this was incorrect. The publication doesn't have any real insight into the actor or his personal life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.