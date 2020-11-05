Jennifer Garnered Never Threatened To Take Kids Away From Ben Affleck

The Truth Behind Ben And Jen's Relationship

Gossip Cop, however, didn’t just rely on the words of a sketchy source when we looked into the account. We checked with a spokesperson for Ben Affleck, who assured us the story wasn’t true. The only piece of truth to the story was Affleck’s “slip up,” but Garner has never kept the Good Will Hunting actor from their children. Since their divorce, the former pair have dedicated themselves to co-parenting their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. For instance, earlier this year, the Gone Girl actor revealed to a more reputable outlet, People, how “grateful” he was to his former wife.